How to get the Void Heart Relic in Remnant 2

Void Heart Relic is an in-game item that decreases incoming damage by 50% for four seconds in Remnant 2. The effect of the Relic does not disappear even after it reduces damage significantly. Players will also get a 100% boost of their missing Health over 0.75 seconds with the Void Heart Relic. Since this is more of a support-focused item, players can use it to support Healer Build.

Obtaining the Void Heart Relic is straightforward, but unlocking this item is time-consuming and exhausting. Players must reach a specific location to collect it. This article is a detailed guide on acquiring the Void Heart Relic in Remnant 2.

How to obtain the Void Heart Relic in Remnant 2

Void Heart Relic (Image via Gunfire Games)

Remnant 2 Players can obtain the Void Heart Relic by traveling to two locations in the game. There stays a giant Phantom who guards in-game items, and players must first collect them by fast traveling towards N'Erud Sentinel's Keep. Once they reach there, they must face the world boss Sha'Hala: Spectral Guardian of N'Erud.

Defeating the boss is the only option to obtain guarded materials to acquire the Void Heart Relic in Remnant 2. So, take it down and head towards another location to receive the Void Relic.

The first step of getting close to Void Heart Relic concludes. Players can now go back to the World Setting and select N'Erud. After that, click the location and fast-travel to Alepsis-Taura. Those following these steps will arrive at a checkpoint of Alepsis-Taura, a void world.

Start sprinting toward the center of the void, and when players get closer to it, they will receive an entering notification. Keep moving till one sees a crack in the air, and once they get close enough, they obtain it.

One crucial piece of information, players can only unlock the Void Heart Relic after finishing off the Guardian of N'Erud. Furthermore, they must wait for at least 12 to 24 hours in real-time to obtain the Relic. But one may get it after the time mentioned above. It may vary.

Remember, players who use the Override pin can not access the Ellipsis Taura because the pin prevents them from entering in.