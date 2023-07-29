Replacing Remnant 2 Dodge Roll may be a good idea if players want to enhance their dodge ability. The game revolves around evading attacks, developing quick strategies, mastering timing, and more. These things make this game more exciting and captivating, hooking gamers into wanting more improvised skills. This is where the Misty Step comes into play.

With Dodge Roll, players can easily evade attacks for shorter distances, take less damage, increase their survivability, and more. But with Misty Step, their dodge ability gets a new animation, new evading technique, covering more considerable distances, damage taken is reduced significantly, and so on.

This article is a detailed guide on how players can change Dodge Roll with Misty Step in Remnant 2.

How to obtain the Ring of Omens in Remnant 2?

Ring of Omens (Image via Gunfire Games)

To make the change, players will need the Ring of Omens. There is a way to obtain the Ring of Omens in Remnant 2, but before that, it is essential to know more about it.

It is an accessory that helps players dodge effectively by consuming grey health. Grey health is a type of endurance mechanism that occurs by converting 15% of characters' maximum health.

One hidden fact about the Ring of Omens is it bypasses weight categories for armor. The game also removes characters' maximum health based on weight class to improve dodge.

It is essential to find the ring if players want to replace Dodge Roll with Misty Step. Here is the way to find the location of the Ring of Omens in Remnant 2.

Head to the Cathedral of Omens. Players need to reach inside the right-hand door. Then, when facing from the entrance during a Blood Moon, they have to complete a task. Gamers must solve the puzzle (task). Completing it will open a Red Room trap door on the ground. Remember that a Blood Moon must be active in the area to open the door.

Everything to know about how to replace Dodge Roll with Misty Step in Remnant 2.

Collect six Ring of Omens (Image via Gunfire Games)

After obtaining the Ring of Omens, players must also get six pairing amulets to add to it.

One must first collect the Ring of Omens to replace Dodge Roll with Misty Step. There are six Omens listed in a book that one can find in one of the Cathedral rooms. Here is the list of Ring of Omens.

The Sun: Sister first of the Four The Moon: The Warrior of Light Life: The ether and the matter of the Four Death: The great transformer of the Four The Doe: The fleet-footed incarnation of Life The Ravager: The Fanged Incarnation of Death

Collect six Amulets (Image via Gunfire Games)

These are six Amulets that match with the above-listed Ring of Omens. Collecting any one pairing Amulets works with the ring. Here is the list of six pairing Amulets in Remnant 2:

Full Moon Circlet: Obtain it from the Imperial Garden Death's Embrace: Obtain it from The Forbidden Grove Necklace of Flowing LIfe: Obtain it from The Lament or The Chimney Ravager's Mask: Obtain it from the Ravager's Liar Red Doe Sigil: Obtain it from The Red Throne Talisman of the Sun: Obtain it from the Forgotten Field

Players must collect any of these Amulets from the given location to replace Dodge Roll with Misty Step. The Misty Step can be equipped to any Ring of Omens, and with that, players can dodge effectively and take down as many enemies as possible.