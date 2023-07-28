How to get Zania's Malice ring in Remnant 2?

Accessories are some of the core aspects of any Remnant 2 load-out. Since the game doesn't allow players to fully invest in armor sets, Gunfire Games have decided to shift the power to weapon mutators and five accessories in total. Zania's Malice is one of the power rings that anyone can get their hands on, as long as they are in the final Overworld of the campaign.

To describe Zania's Malice in Remnant 2, you can expect the ring to increase any outgoing weak spot damage, making it potent in boss phases and against elite enemies. The effect is stackable with sustained damage, providing the wearer with a 30% increase in damage for seven seconds.

The following article lists everything you need to know to obtain Zania's Malice ring in Remnant 2.

Easy steps to get Zania's Malice ring in Remnant 2

Here is a summary of all the steps required to get Zania's Malice ring in Remnant 2:

Head to Root Earth and spawn on the Ashen Wasteland waypoint.

Make your way to the open area under the bridge with cars parked outside.

Head to the nearest small checkpoint inside the building on your right, and look for a small hole just opposite the checkpoint.

Crouch through the hole, and you will find the Zania'a Malice ring inside the small space.

Below are some detailed descriptions to help you follow along toward the location of the ring.

Step 1:

Ashen Wasteland spawn point (Image via Remnant 2)

Before starting, ensure you are in the Root Earth section of the campaign, the final Overworld in the game. Root Earth doesn't randomize itself and stays in a fixed terrain for all players, so you should be safe as long as you have the region in your campaign.

Interact with your World Stone and teleport to the Ashen Wasteland checkpoint in Root Earth.

Building with the small waypoint on the right (Image via Remnant 2)

Make your way along the road until you come across a rather open area under the bridge with several cars parked in the middle.

Look for a building to your right with red glowing light inside. Defeat every enemy here and make your way to the small checkpoint.

Small checkpoint (Image via Gunfire Games)

The images provided above should help you navigate easier across the Overworld.

Step 2:

From the checkpoint, look towards the giant hole opposite your location, alongside a small hole in the wall above it.

Take the ledge and carefully make your way towards this small gap, and crouch to go through it. Simply pick up the ring placed in front of you.

Path to Zania's Malice ring (Image via Gunfire Games)

As mentioned, equipping the ring will increase your outgoing damage to weak spots by 30% for seven seconds. However, this needs to be executed by dealing consecutive weakness damage to enemies. Red numbers identify weakness damage, which is different based on bosses and enemies.