How to get a secret Rune Pistol in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 delivers an action-packed gaming experience by offering a diverse range of weapons, allowing players to choose the ones that suit their preferred gameplay style. Along the primary campaign, players will encounter exclusive items that grant access to special guns. Among these is the Rune Pistol, a unique weapon that can only be unlocked by crafting a specific item called the Decrepit Rune. Nevertheless, the process of preparing this item involves a series of activities.

To acquire the Decrepit Rune, players must first obtain an item known as the Ravenous Medallion. Therefore, acquiring the Rune Pistol in Remnant 2 necessitates exploring various regions. The Rune Pistol, a semi-automatic weapon, specializes in delivering precise shots and in rapid-fire attacks using small-caliber bullets. Given its effectiveness, the effort required to obtain it is undoubtedly worthwhile

What are the steps to obtain Rune Pistol in Remnant 2

Head to the Morrow Parish region (Image via Gearbox Software)

You must follow a specific series of steps to unlock the Rune Pistol in Remnant 2. First, head to the Morrow Parish region and then proceed to the Morrow Sanatorium, also known as the Asylum. Once you arrive at the Asylum, you'll need to access the Torment version of it, and for that, you must have the Soulkey Tribute.

During your playthrough in Morrow Parish, you'll come across the Soulkey Tribute, which is crucial for the next part of the process. The Soulkey Tribute lets you interact with a bluish web in the Asylum's basement area. Present the Soulkey Tribute to the web, transporting you to the Tormented Asylum.

In the Tormented Asylum, you'll find a cell containing more bluish webs, and this specific location plays an essential role in unlocking the Rune Pistol.

Obtain Ravenous Medallion:

You'll encounter a set of stairs (Image via Gearbox Software)

Open the World settings and choose Adventure mode for the Losomn World in the Morrow Parish region.

Progress through the main objective until you reach the Forsaken Quarter.

In the Forsaken Quarter, find a magical wall that grants access to The Great Hall area.

Proceed to the location shown in the image.

Once there, you'll encounter a set of stairs. Go up.

Turn left at the top of the stairs, and you will discover the Ravenous Medallion.

Obtain the Rune Pistol:

Proceed to the Nimue's Retreat area (Image via Gearbox Software)

Navigate to the Tormented Asylum region and interact with the cell containing bluish webs.

Interact with the web and offer the Ravenous Medallion.

As a result, you will receive the Decrepit Rune, a crucial crafting item.

Afterward, proceed to Nimue's Retreat area located in the Losomn World and interact with Nimue.

Nimue will then craft the Rune Pistol for you.

Exploring regions in Remnant 2 is important, as it grants access to many valuable items essential for succeeding in future missions. As you progress through the game, thoroughly explore every corner of the region and collect everything you come across.

Besides the Rune Pistol, there are other hidden weapons in Remnant 2. Engaging in activities to unlock these weapons may take some time, but it ultimately enhances your gameplay experience and provides enjoyable moments.