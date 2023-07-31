5 best hidden weapons you should unlock in Remnant 2

In Remnant 2, a wide variety of weapons are available to support you in your quest to conquer enemies. Making a careful selection is crucial as it greatly improves your chances of achieving victories throughout your journey. As you progress through the game, you'll have the opportunity to explore different regions, each containing secret, powerful firearms. To unlock them, you'll need to complete challenging tasks.

Although the activities involved in unlocking special weapons may be complex, the significant power they offer makes the time and effort invested worthwhile. Obtaining weaponry requires players to engage in a series of captivating activities, such as solving puzzles, defeating formidable bosses, interacting with NPCs, and discovering essential key items. These dynamic elements enhance the overall experience and enjoyment of Remnant 2.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Pulse Rifle and 4 other hidden weapons you should unlock in Remnant 2

1) Pulse Rifle

Pulse Rifle gun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Renowned for its exceptional accuracy, the Pulse Rifle stands out as an innovative firearm designed to excel in rapid three-round bursts. If you lean towards a gameplay style that emphasizes action and relies on precise aiming, then the Pulse Rifle is the perfect weapon for you. With its inherent advantages in medium-range combat, it strikes the perfect balance between accuracy and rate of fire.

Functioning as a long gun, it can be upgraded up to level 20. As a result, it offers you the opportunity to enhance its capabilities and make your combat experience even more efficient. Remember to upgrade the Pulse Rifle during your playthrough to maximize its potential.

In Remnant 2, the Pulse Rifle can be acquired from the Ascension Spire, a tower situated in the Abyssal Rift of the Nerud region. To obtain this powerful weapon, you'll need two key items: the Decorum Cipher and Memory Core II. The Decorum Cipher can be found in the Terminus Station dungeon, while the Memory Core II is located within the Dormant N'erudian Facility dungeon.

Both of these dungeons are sub-regions of Nerud. After acquiring the essential key items, head towards the Ascension Spire located in Abyssal Rift. Utilize the keys there to obtain the Pulse Rifle.

2) Aphelion Long Gun

Aphelion Gun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

You should also consider adding the Aphelion Long Gun to your arsenal, as it's a remarkably distinctive firearm. It fires potent lightning charge-based rounds that deal substantial damage to your foes. Additionally, the weapon features a mod named Supernova, which enables powerful fire-based attacks. To obtain this exceptional weapon, you'll need to acquire the Void Cinder, an item attainable by defeating the main boss of the Nerud region, known as The Spectral Guardian.

In the Sentinel's Keep area of Nerud World, you can locate the boss. However, before confronting it, you must acquire a key known as the Override Pin, which is located in the tower situated in the Timeless Horizon region. Once you have obtained the Override Pin, proceed to the main area and locate a machine with a slot.

Insert the Override Pin into the slot. Upon defeating the boss, you will receive the crafting item called Void Cinder. Once you have obtained it, go to Ward 13 and interact with Ava McCabe, who will craft the Aphelion Long Gun for you.

3) Rupture Cannon

Rupture Cannon in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

The Rupture Cannon in Remnant 2 is a potent pistol shotgun with moderate recoil, boasting a rapid rate of fire and effectiveness at medium range. It proves to be formidable, even against powerful bosses, and can be upgraded up to level 20.

Specializing in dealing heavy damage, the Rupture Cannon also grants a staggering bonus. This weapon is found exclusively in the dungeon called The Vault of the Formless, located within the Timeless Horizon in the Seeker's Rest area of the Nerud World.

To obtain the Rupture Cannon, you must acquire the House Lythla Glyph key. Once done, navigate to the final area where you'll encounter a door. Use the House Lythla Glyph key to unlock the door and gain access to the room where you will obtain the Rupture Cannon.

4) Ford's Scattergun

Scattergun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

If you're a fan of shotguns in shooting games and enjoy taking down enemies with a single powerful shot, then you'll definitely want to have Ford's Scattergun in your arsenal. This 12-gauge weapon boasts an impressive widespread and packs a serious punch. It has a limited magazine capacity, but its high damage output more than makes up for it. In short, this shotgun can wreak havoc, especially when dealing with grouped enemies.

You can find this devastating weapon in the Red Throne region, situated within the world of Yaesha. Once you arrive in the area, your first task is to engage in a respectful conversation with the Queen. Choose your words carefully from the presented options.

Once you have completed this interaction, your next goal is to confront and defeat the region's boss. After your victory, make sure to return to the Queen and engage with her once again, maintaining a respectful tone. In return for your efforts, she will reward you with a valuable item known as the Seal of the Empress.

With the Seal of the Empress in hand, head to the corner of the region where you will find a floor adorned with a majestic symbol. Stand upon it, and a hidden path will be revealed. Descend through this path, and head further to acquire the Ford's Scattergun.

5) Double Barrel Handgun

Double Barrel Handgun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

In Remnant 2, the Double Barrel Handgun is a compact and robust firearm designed for close-quarters combat. It can be upgraded up to level 20, enhancing its capabilities even further. To acquire this weapon, you need to venture to the Morrow Sanatorium in the Losomn region.

The gun is concealed within a safe located in the Asylum. Once you arrive at the designated location, head to the office area where you will find the Safe. Enter the code "2971" to gain access to the powerful Double Barrel Handgun.