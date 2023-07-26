How to get the secret Rupture Cannon in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 delivers an enjoyable gameplay experience through its wide array of weapons and Archetypes, offering players diverse options. The game presents a challenging main quest where you must confront powerful enemies and bosses. However, Remnant 2 offers much more beyond the main campaign. You can unveil valuable secrets as they progress, including discovering powerful weapons and distinctive Archetypes.

Accomplishing this requires completing various challenging activities, which demand time and effort. But the greater the challenge, the more rewarding the outcome. In Remnant 2, there exists a unique and secretive firearm known as the Rupture Cannon, obtainable during your playthrough in the Timeless Horizon area.

The Rupture Cannon is a Pistol Shotgun with mid-range capabilities, allowing you to effortlessly take down formidable foes. Utilizing this weapon during gameplay promises gratifying results and significantly elevates the game's combat dynamics, which makes unlocking it truly worthwhile.

This article provides information on how to acquire the secret Rupture Cannon in Remnant 2.

How to obtain the Rupture Cannon gun in Remnant 2

Rupture Cannon gun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

The process of unlocking items in Remnant 2 is distinct and primarily determined by the region, spawn locations, and exploration. Thus, it is not guaranteed that you will obtain the specific item you are seeking in a particular region during your playthrough. The game encompasses various regions, each containing multiple sub-regions, resulting in varying spawn possibilities.

Make your way to the dungeon known as The Vault of the Formless (Image via Gearbox Software)

Similar to other rare items, acquiring the Rupture Cannon gun also involves completing a specific set of activities. Here are the steps to unlock it:

You will come across a room containing the House Lythla Glyph (Image via Gearbox Software)

While playing in the Nerud region, head to the Timeless Horizon in Seeker's Rest area.

Once there, make your way to the dungeon known as The Vault of the Formless.

Your objective in this place is to progress through the Vault until you reach its final area.

Upon reaching the vault, proceed ahead, and you'll encounter wheel-like machines. Descend to a lower level.

Continue along the path, and you'll find yourself in a vast hallway with rotating machines.

Wait for the machines to rotate, and it will take you to a secret area where you'll discover a key called the House Lythla Glyph.

Proceed further, taking a left turn, and you'll come across a room containing the House Lythla Glyph.

After obtaining the Glyph, continue ahead and face the enemies in your path.

Keep moving forward, and you'll encounter another spinning machine. Descend and move ahead.

Follow the path until you reach a locked door that requires the House Lythla Glyph as a key. This door marks the final level of the area.

Use the House Lythla Glyph to unlock the door. Inside the room, you will find the Rupture Cannon gun inside a box.

In addition to the Rupture Cannon gun, there are several other special firearms concealed throughout the various regions of the game. To acquire these rare items, exploration of the areas is required.