How to unlock the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 offers an exhilarating gameplay experience where players can select from 10 distinct Archetypes. Each boasts its own set of special abilities that enhance the combat dynamics of the game. Among these, the Gunslinger Archetype stands out as a perfect option for players to invest a considerable amount of time in. With its unique gunplay style, this Archetype elevates the overall gameplay, providing a more exciting experience.

Furthermore, like all other Archetypes in Remnant 2, the Gunslinger comes equipped with its own custom loadout that consists of a set of armor and three powerful weapons.

Regarding combat abilities, the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2 focuses on delivering high raw damage with firearms while efficiently conserving ammo.

This particular Archetype becomes accessible right from the beginning of the game, exclusively for players who have pre-ordered any edition of Remnant 2. However, for those who haven't, there is a specific series of activities they can undertake to unlock this impressive Archetype.

This article aims to provide information on how players can obtain the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2.

How to obtain the Gunslinger Archetype in Remnant 2

To unlock this Archetype, you must first craft the Iron Cylinder Engram (Image via Gearbox Software)

In Remnant 2, unlocking the Archetypes is made possible through an incredible method. Each Archetype has its own Engram, and to access it, you must craft it from Wallace in Ward 13. Once done, you can easily select the desired Archetype from your inventory. However, unlocking these Archetypes poses a challenge, as Wallace requires a unique Item specific to each Engram for the crafting process.

Interact with Mudtooth to unlock the Worn Cylinder (Image via Gearbox Software)

Without this particular Item, crafting the Engram is not possible. To unlock the Gunslinger Archetype, you must first craft the Iron Cylinder Engram, which in turn necessitates obtaining its corresponding item, the Worn Cylinder. Follow these steps to acquire the Worn Cylinder:

Finish the Second World of the campaign and return to the Labyrinth.

Proceed back to Ward 13 and engage with Mudtooth.

During the conversation, you'll have various options to choose from.

Select the one that prompts him to share a series of stories.

Be patient as he narrates several stories.

As a reward for your patience, he will grant you a Worn Cylinder.

Now, interact with Wallace to craft the Iron Cylinder Engram.

Successfully completing these steps will unlock the Gunslinger Archetype.

Gunslinger Archetype is a pre-order bonus (Image via Gearbox Software)

Please note that pre-ordering the game and choosing the Gunslinger Archetype at the game's start will prevent you from acquiring the Worn Cylinder. However, if you have pre-ordered the game but do not select the Gunslinger Archetype initially, you will need to obtain the Worn Cylinder to unlock the Archetype later during gameplay.

Besides the Gunslinger Archetype, there are additional archetypes in the game that demand players to track down specific items for crafting Engrams. Moreover, exploration also plays a vital role in the game. Players recently discovered an innovative Archetype called the Engineer Archetype while playing in the Nerud region. However, unlocking this archetype entails a hunt for a rare item known as the Alien Device, which adds both challenge and enjoyment to the gameplay.