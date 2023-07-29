Remnant 2 Morrow Sanatorium code guide: How to open the safe in the Asylum

Remnant 2 presents an engaging campaign that requires exploration, puzzle-solving, item retrieval, and boss battles. Besides these elements, the game offers numerous captivating challenges that set it apart. Among these challenges is unlocking the safe in the Morrow Sanatorium Asylum in Losomn. To obtain the safe's code, players must first acquire three dolls. Once all the dolls are collected, the code can be retrieved, granting access to the safe and rewarding players a Double Barrel Handgun.

Despite the numerous locations in Remnant 2, none can match the chilling atmosphere of the Morrow Sanatorium. Within this eerie setting, the task of acquiring three dolls becomes a genuinely terrifying challenge. Also, be ready for a boss battle with Rip Saw at this location. This article provides information on obtaining the three dolls and Morrow Sanatorium code in Remnant 2.

Morrow Sanatorium in Remnant 2: How to open it

Morrow Sanatorium in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To begin the challenge, you must head to the Morrow Sanatorium located in the Losomn region. The quest for obtaining the Double Barrel Handgun in Remnant 2 comprises two main objectives. First, you must collect three Stone Carved Dolls scattered throughout the Asylum.

Deliver the dolls to an entity (Image via Gearbox Software)

Once you have gathered these dolls, you must acquire the Safe code. To do so, deliver the dolls to an entity imprisoned in the basement of the Asylum. This entity will sing a song containing a sequence of numbers, which you must listen to attentively to obtain the code.

Step 1) Obtain three Stone-Carved Dolls

You'll find stairs leading to the outside of the Asylum (Image via Gearbox Software)

First, select the Morrow Sanatorium in the Losomn world.

Enter the building and proceed to the right corner of the main hall.

In this area, you will find a room filled with bookshelves. Enter it, and you will obtain the first doll in the corner.

Proceed to the ground floor, making your way toward the basement area. You'll find stairs leading to the outside of the Asylum.

Follow the path ahead and find a small, locked cabin. Interact with it to trigger a boss fight against the Rip Saw.

After defeating the boss, enter the cabin to pick up the Asylum Third Floor Key.

Now, head to the backside of the little cabin in the same area to obtain the second Doll.

Move back to the Asylum's main hall area, take the stairs, and go to the third floor.

Use the key you acquired from defeating the Rip Saw boss to unlock a door at the top of the stairs.

Enter the area beyond the door and navigate the rooms until you reach the backside.

A broken floor will be in one of the rooms at the back. Proceed carefully and move forward to find the third doll.

Step 2) Obtain the safe's code

Use the code 2971 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Proceed to the basement area of the Asylum.

Engage with the locked cell found in the basement.

Upon interaction, a dialogue with four options will be presented. Choose the first option.

Next, the entity will request the three Stone Carved Dolls from you. Present the dolls to the entity, and it will begin singing a song.

Please pay close attention to the song, as it will reveal the code numbers.

Most likely, the number mentioned in the song will be 2971.

Now, return to the upper floor and head to the office area where the locked Safe is located.

Enter the code numbers, and you will receive a Double Barrel Handgun as a reward.

Numerous videos are available online related to unlocking the Safe's code, and many mention the specific number, 2971, which can be directly used to open the Safe. But if it remains locked, you must then follow the process of obtaining three dolls.

Due to the changing scenarios in Remnant 2, there is no guarantee that the same occurrences will happen in each playthrough, so it is advisable to be prepared with the unlocking process.

Apart from the Double Barrel Handgun, there are other guns in Remnant 2 that you can unlock, but doing so requires completing a series of tasks, which also adds to the enjoyment of the gameplay experience.