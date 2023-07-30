How to find Ford's Scattergun in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 offers an exhilarating main campaign that requires you to conquer challenging objectives. However, it's not just about defeating enemies along the way, it presents exciting opportunities to embark on quests in search of unique and powerful firearms. The process of discovering these guns enhances the fun elements as it involves exploring the regions, solving puzzles, and interacting with in-game NPCs. One example of such a powerful gun is Ford's Scattergun, which can only be obtained through these engaging activities.

The quest to obtain Ford's Scattergun holds great value due to its power. This shotgun is exceptionally potent at close range, as its wide spread of pellets can deal significant damage. In Remnant 2, you will frequently face situations where you'll be surrounded by dangerous foes, and having this weapon will prove to be highly beneficial.

What are the steps to obtain the Ford's Scattergun in Remnant 2

Ford's Scattergun in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

To acquire Ford's Scattergun in Remnant 2, you need to journey to the Red Throne Region situated within the Yaesha world. Prior to embarking on the quest to obtain the gun, you will encounter several conversations with the Queen.

It is crucial to approach these interactions carefully and choose the appropriate dialogue options. Failing to show respect to the Queen will result in her withholding the main key item, the Seal of the Empress, which is essential for obtaining Ford's Scattergun.

Obtain the Seal of the Empress:

You will be presented with a new series of conversations (Image via Gearbox Software)

Open the World map and select the Yaesha World. Then, choose the Red Throne region.

Visit the queen in her chamber and interact with her.

During the conversation, you will have several options to choose from.

Select the first, second, first, and then third option.

By choosing the third option, you will be challenged to defeat a boss.

Progress through the main story and successfully defeat the boss, known as The Corruptor.

After defeating the boss, return to the Queen's area.

Interact with her again, and you will be presented with a new series of conversations.

Choose the second, first, and then the first option during the conversation.

Once you've made these choices, you will receive the Seal of the Empress.

Obtain the Ford's Scattergun:

You will come across a majestic symbol on the floor (Image via Gearbox Software)

Put on the Seal of the Empress and proceed to the location in the above image.

Once you reach the designated spot, you will discover a majestic symbol on the floor. Stand on it.

Upon standing on the symbol, the floor will unveil a hidden underground path.

Descend using the ladder and claim your special Ford's Scattergun.

Once unlocked, Ford's Scattergun becomes available for selection on your journey. This potent shotgun will aid you in accomplishing the task of eliminating enemies in Remnant 2, proving particularly advantageous in battles against formidable bosses.

You can also enhance its power, leveling it up to 20. Besides Ford's Scattergun, there are other equally potent firearms hidden throughout the game, requiring the completion of specific activities to unlock them.