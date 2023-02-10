How to get a Restaurant D'Amore in Merge Mansion?

February marks the celebration of love, and Metacore, the developers of 'Merge Mansion,' has also joined players in the celebration by launching the Valentine's Day Special Event into their flagship game. The event was added as part of an update (23.01.01) that added a new area to the game called Lighthouse.

Merge Mansion's Valentine's Day Special Event has also introduced some exclusive items and rewards that players can use, along with an extended story that ties to the base plot of the game.

In this online puzzle game, players are tasked with renovating and restoring a broken-down mansion and its surrounding estate by merging several items on a game board.

Restaurant D'Amore is among the event-exclusive items introduced and part of the Romantic Day Spa storyline. The event can only be accessed at or above level 12; if achieved, it can be found in the calendar section.

A step-by-step guide to getting Restaurant D'Amore in Merge Mansion

Restaurant D'Amore is a level 8 item in the game and thus, will take a while to acquire after several merging stages, which are highlighted below:

Level 1 - Aromatic Oil

Level 2 - Manicure

Level 3 - Facial

Level 4 - Hot Stone Massage

Level 5 - Pedicure

Level 6 - Sauna

Level 7 - Hot Tub

Level 8 - Restaurant D'Amore

Aromatic Oil will be on the game board by default when opening the event, and it can be merged with another to produce a Manicure, and so on. Each item under Romantic Day Spa has its narrative description that further adds to the main story.

A plot line of each item (Image via Merge Mansion Fandom)

After players merge two Saunas to form the Hot Tub, the central characters, Maddie and Ursula, will share a conversation.

Conversation snippet after getting Hot Tub (Image via Merge Mansion Fandom)

Once the two characters complete their conversation, Restaurant D'Amore will be created after merging two Hot Tubs. Reaching this level will drop one XP Star, and tapping on it will drop a "Caviar Crostini," a new item that is part of the next stage called "Seven Course Dinner."

Players must remember that each item has its own recharge time and several drops per recharge. In the case of Restaurant D'Amore, only four drops can be made per recharge, and the time taken to recharge will be two hours.

Players can speed up the recharge process if preferred by spending 780 Gems, so those looking to make quick work of the event will have to ensure that they have an excessive amount of diamonds.

The item can be sold for one Gold Coin if it is not used in the event's later stages and can be redeemed in the shop for other items to help in further progression.

Metacore frequently updates Merge Mansion with new content and events that players can participate in to earn rewards. They also add to the game's plot and allow players to join Maddie on her journey to unravel the mysteries of her family's past.

