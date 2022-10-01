How to get Riley and Sophia characters in PUBG Mobile

It has been almost three weeks since PUBG Mobile's 2.2 patch update was officially released, and new in-game content is still rolling out. Players have witnessed the arrival of many events alongside several in-game features in the past few days, with two new characters being the major additions.

Tencent Games and Krafton have finally unveiled two characters in the "Workshop" that players will be able to acquire and upgrade in-game. The new characters, Sophia and Riley, are now unlockable at discounted prices with UC (Unknown Cash/Credit) along with multiple additional accessories for further personalization.

PUBG Mobile characters: How to unlock Sophia and Riley in the game

Open up the "Character" section to access Sophia and Riley in PUBG Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Here's a step-by-step guide to unlocking the new characters, Sophia and Riley, in PUBG Mobile:

Step 1: Open PUBG Mobile on your smartphone or tablet.

If you haven't installed the 2.2 version, you should update the game first using the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. After installing the update, you will be able to open the game and download the additional files.

Step 2: Log into the game using any of the given methods.

Step 3: On the main screen lobby, find and click on the "Workshop" tab and then choose "Character."

The "Workshop" button is located at the bottom of the screen between "C3S8 Season" and "Missions."

Fans can acquire additional characters using UC (Image via Krafton)

Step 4: After opening the "Character" section, you can use the left and right arrows to switch between different characters. You must scroll through till you get Sophia and Riley.

Listed below are the prices of both the new PUBG Mobile characters:

Sophia: 865 UC

Riley: 565 UC

Although the original prices of Sophia and Riley are 900 UC and 600 UC, respectively, they are currently available with a discount of 35 Unknown Credits.

Step 5: You will have to pay the necessary amount to acquire either character. However, if you don't have any Unknown Cash, tap on the "UC" icon at the top to open the appropriate section to make the purchase.

In the UC section, you will have to pay real money to acquire a given amount of Unknown Credits. Interestingly, UC's exchange rates and payment methods vary from server to server, so you must keep that in mind before initiating any transaction.

Once you have acquired enough UC, you can use it in-game to obtain either Sophia or Riley. UC will only unlock the character, and you will still have to level it up to acquire the following accessories:

Level Up rewards for Sophia

Sophia: Level Up rewards (Image via Krafton)

Level 1: Sophia Level 2: Sophia Voice Pack Level 3: 50 General Character Vouchers Level 4: 10 Character Shards Level 5: Eager for Action emote Level 6: Sophia Voice Pack Level 7: 100 General Character Vouchers Level 8: 20 Character Shards Level 9: Sophia Voice Pack Level 10: MVP animation

Level Up rewards for Riley

Riley: Level Up rewards (Image via Krafton)

Level 1: Riley Level 2: Riley Voice Pack Level 3: 50 General Character Vouchers Level 4: 10 Character Shards Level 5: Sample Collection emote Level 6: Riley Voice Pack Level 7: 100 General Character Vouchers Level 8: 20 Character Shards Level 9: Riley Voice Pack Level 10: MVP animation

These rewards will be unlocked after players earn enough character EXP for a specific level while equipping that PUBG Mobile character.

