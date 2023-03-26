How to get Riot Gun in Resident Evil 4 remake

One of the many weapons that can be used for crowd control in the Resident Evil 4 remake is the Riot Gun. It is the second shotgun available in Capcom's title out of three. You can find it early in the game, which is good news because it is a reliable weapon to have, even for later missions. This article will discuss how to get the item in the RE4 remake.

From a well-established concept of zombies and mutated creatures, shotguns are known to be very effective in short to mid-range retaliations. Whether you're faced with a low-level enemy with sluggish movement or agile nightmares with huge damage, the Riot Gun has you covered. Read along to find out more about this item.

The Riot Gun is a powerful shotgun in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Buy the Riot Gun from the Merchant' shop

The Riot Gun first shows up at the Merchant's shop for purchase early in the game. This semi-automatic weapon can be bought for 28,000 Pesetas in Chapter 6 and is a notable upgrade over the first shotgun, the W-870.

Escaping the village with Ashley will take a lot of firepower, especially when defeating Mendez. Thus, saving up for this powerful shotgun will serve you well. If you don't have the credits to buy it as soon as this weapon is available for purchase, you can get it later. This firearm will remain available at the Merchant's shop for the rest of the game.

Riot Gun: Level 1 stats

Riot Gun Level 1 stats in Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via FP Good Game/YouTube)

Weapon Type: Semi-automatic Shotgun

Semi-automatic Shotgun Perks: None

None Ammo Type: Shotgun Shells

Shotgun Shells Power: 6.40

6.40 Ammo Capacity: 7

7 Reload Speed: 0.49

0.49 Rate of Fire: 0.75

0.75 Precision: 3.50

3.50 Inventory: 16 (8X2)

This shotgun has a tighter bullet spread than the W-870 and offers better precision against most enemies. The weapon's inertia-driven action system helps to reduce its recoil and improve its rate of fire, providing stability across short and mid ranges.

The Riot Gun packs enough power to stop low and mid-level enemies in their tracks and can considerably damage boss-level enemies. When in a pinch, it can be used to quickly knock down foes with just a few strategically placed shots. Make sure to take the time to upgrade it whenever possible to increase its stats.

Striker shotgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake (Image via Backseat Guides/YouTube)

It will take quite a while to acquire Striker, the third shotgun in the Resident Evil 4 remake. Until then, this weapon will stay with you for a considerable amount of time. Take caution not to exhaust ammo early on in battles. Rather, use it when you're overwhelmed by hordes of mutants. Switching up your gunplay with assault rifles and handguns will ensure you have enough resources to win your battles.

The Resident Evil 4 remake has a good collection of weapons to offer players. The Riot Gun is just one of the heavy hitters that players should invest in, as it will prove incredibly useful going forward in the game.

