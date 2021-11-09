How to get roommates for villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 was a massive game-changer for patrons of the long-running franchise.

One of the most interesting elements of the update is New Horizons' first paid DLC. It boasts an array of magnificent elements, including a resort-style island perfect for villagers that reside on the Animal Crossing island.

The DLC serves as a game within the game and allows players to design vacation homes for villagers on their islands.

However, one of the most intriguing aspects of the update is that it allows villagers to gang up and stay together as roommates. The following section will highlight the feature, explaining how players can pair villagers on the Animal Crossing island.

The ability to pair up villagers have never been seen before in the Animal Crossing franchise

Players can also customize the homes of villagers who live together (Image via Nintendo)

The first step is to purchase the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC pack. This unlocks a new island on which the aforementioned vacation homes can be built.

Also, purchasing the DLC will unlock services like schools, cafes, restaurants, and many more. As already mentioned, it also allows players to pair up villagers, which has never been seen before in the franchise.

However, to get in on the action, players need to design at least 15 vacation homes.

Once that's done, they will be presented with a prompt to interact with the villagers. Further, they can introduce them to the idea of sharing their humble abode with a roommate.

Animal Crossing players can also use the amiibo cards at the Amiibo Scanner in the Paradise Planning Office to request the presence of a specific villager.

Pairing up the villagers and remodeling their houses

Once the steps mentioned above have been completed, the two villagers will meet in the player's presence to have a chat. The two will agree to be roommates once they gel with each other.

Animal Crossing players can choose to overhaul the house to add a little more space, add partition walls and give a distinct decor to their rooms.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is an adorable detail that has been missing from Animal Crossing since it came out. Sadly, this feature is only available to those who own the DLC pack. Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can only hope that this feature trickles down to the base version sooner rather than later.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar