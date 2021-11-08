How to unlock recipes and craft food items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 added several fresh elements to the franchise. However, one of the most intriguing features has to be the ability to grow crops and craft food items.

Players have been asking Nintendo to add more food items to the title since it came out in March this year.

From the looks of it, Nintendo was always listening, and although it took some time for the developers to roll it out, it's better late than never.

The subsequent section will shed light on everything Animal Crossing players need to know about the new cooking feature.

Purchase a stove for your Animal Crossing home

Before players can even gather recipes, it is important to purchase a stove. It costs 3,500 bells but comes in various colors, and it's customizable like several other items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Gas stove in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)

Furthermore, Nintendo introduced several new crops to the game via update 2.0. The new crops include potatoes, tomatoes, wheat and sugarcane, among several others. It's safe to assume that any food item will require at least one of the crops mentioned above, if not all.

Once players have installed the stove/gas range, the next step is to scout for DIY recipes.

How to obtain DIY recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are several ways to achieve this goal. One of them is to look for balloons that hover over the island. Shooting them down will give the players access to DIY recipes. However, none of them might be related to cooking.

Another method is to exchange DIY recipes with their villagers. If Animal Crossing players visit other villagers' homes and find them cooking, the latter will offer the DIY recipe as a gift.

Another way is to exchange recipes via Nookazon. Sadly, some might require players to shell out some big bucks. So it's safe to say that this process might need a bit of patience and effort.

"Be a Chef!" pack costs an astounding 2,000 Nook Miles (Image via Nintendo)

However, a sure shot way is to purchase the "Be a Chef!" pack from the nook stop, which costs an astounding 2,000 Nook Miles.

In addition, while visiting the beach, Animal Crossing players should watch out for bottles as some of them might contain DIY recipes.

Follow the aforementioned steps, and you're ready to cook some tasty treats in New Horizons!

