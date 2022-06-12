How do you get wheat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

The 2.0 update released for Animal Crossing: New Horizons back in November 2021 brought a ton of updates into the game, including the cooking update. Players can now cook many different kinds of meals in the game, and naturally, they require several kinds of ingredients for the same.

Many of the recipes New Horizons has to offer its players require wheat to be made properly, and subsequently, there is a high demand for wheat among players of the title. Here's how players can get wheat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Players have to complete certain steps to acquire wheat in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Players require wheat for multiple cooking recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and they must convert the wheat into Flour and Whole-Wheat Flour to use it for cooking. However, the first step for this is to grow wheat on their islands and to do so, players need to get their hands on some Wheat Starts.

Players can acquire Wheat Starts from Leif. Leif usually visits the players' islands and sets up shop outside the Resident Services building, so players can obtain Wheat Starts from him there. Alternatively, they can even visit him at his stall at Harv's Island Plaza and buy Wheat Starts from him for a price of 280 Bells each.

Another method to obtain Wheat Starts in Animal Crossing is to take mystery island tours with Kapp'n. However, they cost the player 1000 Nook Miles for every trip, and the success rate for the same is not very high, so this is not an option players usually want to consider.

Once players have obtained the Wheat Starts, they must plant the same on their island to get their hands on wheat. Players must then select a spot on their island that will be suitable for them to grow the wheat, and ideally, they must select a grassy region to do so.

Thereafter, they must open their inventory, select Wheat Starts and choose the option to "Plant One." It is always advisable to plant at least five Wheat Starts to get sufficient material for cooking.

Now, unlike other materials, players will have to take care of Wheat Starts to help them flourish and grow well. Players have to water their wheat starts every day for at least four days, which is the amount of time it takes for the wheat to grow.

One Wheat Start will yield one bag of wheat for players when harvested and can be used at least twice. Within a few days of harvesting, players will see their Wheat Starts yielding more wheat again, making them quite economical as well.

Once players have obtained the wheat, they can turn it into flour and whole wheat flour by obtaining the recipes for the same.

Wheat is required for a bunch of different recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so players are always on the lookout to grow more and more wheat on their island. Thankfully, wheat is not very difficult to grow, so players can get their hands on as much wheat as they need with ease.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far