How to get Scrapyard Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor?

The Scrapyard Lightsaber is one of the most unique Star Wars Jedi Survivor weapons. Fans can quite easily unlock it by collecting its parts across Jedha. With four unlocked parts, players will take Cal on a ride through the deserts of Jedha. That said, players will not have to purchase any of its parts, unlike a few other lightsabers in the game. Star Wars Jedi Survivor allows fans to customize their lightsabers accordingly, which also fits their playstyle.

Upon unlocking the Scrapyard set, players can easily mix and match its components with other weapons available from their arsenal.

This article will provide all the locations for the Scrapyard Lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Scrapyard Lightsaber parts locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Scrapyard Lightsaber consists of a total of four parts, namely: Emitter, Pommel, Switch, and Grip. These parts can be acquired from the planet of Koboh, as they are spread across the desert.

Players will have to look cautiously as they explore the Arid Flats and Desert Passages.

The locations are as follows:

Emitter

Scrapyard Emitter in Star Wars Jedi Survivor (Image via Respawn Entertainment/ WoW Quests YouTube)

Get to Veiled Hangar in Jedha and take the first elevator up.

Head out and keep walking till you find a room to your left.

Upon entering, you will find an unopened chest. Open it to collect the Scrapyard Emitter.

Pommel

Scrapyard Pommel location in Desert Passages (Image via Respawn Entertainment/ WoW Quests YouTube)

To find the Scrapyard Lightsaber Pommel, go to the Desert Passages in Arid Flats, Jedha.

Take the elevator up and go down the apartments. Upon climbing down, you will see an NPC standing inside a room.

The chest with the Scrapyard Pommel is right next to a pillar with that NPC.

Switch

Scrapyard Switch location in The Archive, Arid Flats (Image via Respawn Entertainment/ WoW Quests YouTube)

For the Scrapyard Switch, you must get into The Archive inside Arid Flats, Jedha.

The Switch is located in a chest around the flats. You will have to make your way to the Archive lobby and then go up using the ramps.

You will then have to find a collapsable gate. Upon entering, squeeze through a passage and cross the security panel.

You will find the Scrapyard Switch there.

Grip

Scrapyard Grip location in The Archive, Arid Flats (Image via Respawn Entertainment/ WoW Quests YouTube)

The Scrapyard Grip is also located in The Archive lobby. You will have to make your way to the third floor.

Upon arriving on the third floor of the flats, you will see a chest protected by an electric fence.

You can disable the fence by disrupting the security from the server right behind the chest.

You can then pick up the Scrapyard Grip.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor players can easily collect the Scrapyard set following the guide. Upon completing the set, players can customize its equipment according to their desire.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes