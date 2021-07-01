How to get Season 26 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass is one of the best ways to acquire cosmetics. A new pass is released every month, offering exciting in-game items. Season 26 of Winner Pass began today, July 1st, 2021, and will end on July 30th, 2021.
There is a free version, but the rewards are relatively less in comparison to the paid version. The cost for Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus is 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.
Steps to obtain PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 26
Users can follow the steps listed below:
Step 1: Players must open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the WP icon.
Step 2: The new Season 26 Winner Pass will appear on the users' screens. They must then click on the “Upgrade Pass” option.
Step 3: Two different paid versions of the pass will show up. Press the button present below the preferred one.
Step 4: A dialog box will show up, asking players to confirm the purchase. Upon doing so, the BC will be deducted, and the pass will be purchased.
Also read: 5 best gun combinations in PUBG Mobile Lite to rank up quickly
PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 26 rewards
Here is the list of all paid rewards for Winner Pass Season 26
- WP Rank 1: Cute Kitten Top and Dynamic Wave dance
- WP Rank 2: Season Portable Closet
- WP Rank 3: 35 BC
- WP Rank 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 5: Capricorn – Pan
- WP Rank 6: Mission Card (Season 26)
- WP Rank 7: 1000 BP
- WP Rank 8: 45 BC
- WP Rank 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 10: Nightmare’s Helmet and Black Shark Finish
- WP Rank 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 12: Tattered Bear Headgear
- WP Rank 13: 50 BC
- WP Rank 14: Mission Card (Season 26)
- WP Rank 15: Buskin’ Monkey Backpack
- WP Rank 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 17: 100 Silver
- WP Rank 18: 50 BC
- WP Rank 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 20: Tattered Bear Set
- WP Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 22: WP Gold crate
- WP Rank 23: 50 BC
- WP Rank 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 25: Invader – AKM
- WP Rank 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 27: 100 Silver
- WP Rank 28: 50 BC
- WP Rank 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- WP Rank 30: Pineapple Speedboat
Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 version update: APK download link for global Android users