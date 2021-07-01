How to get Season 26 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass is one of the best ways to acquire cosmetics. A new pass is released every month, offering exciting in-game items. Season 26 of Winner Pass began today, July 1st, 2021, and will end on July 30th, 2021.

There is a free version, but the rewards are relatively less in comparison to the paid version. The cost for Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus is 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Steps to obtain PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 26

Users can follow the steps listed below:

Tap the WP icon

Step 1: Players must open PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the WP icon.

Click on the upgrade pass button

Step 2: The new Season 26 Winner Pass will appear on the users' screens. They must then click on the “Upgrade Pass” option.

Press the button below the preferred variant

Step 3: Two different paid versions of the pass will show up. Press the button present below the preferred one.

Step 4: A dialog box will show up, asking players to confirm the purchase. Upon doing so, the BC will be deducted, and the pass will be purchased.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 26 rewards

Pineapple Speedboat, a reward at WP Rank 30

Here is the list of all paid rewards for Winner Pass Season 26

WP Rank 1: Cute Kitten Top and Dynamic Wave dance

WP Rank 2: Season Portable Closet

WP Rank 3: 35 BC

WP Rank 4: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Capricorn – Pan

WP Rank 6: Mission Card (Season 26)

WP Rank 7: 1000 BP

WP Rank 8: 45 BC

WP Rank 9: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 10: Nightmare’s Helmet and Black Shark Finish

WP Rank 11: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 12: Tattered Bear Headgear

WP Rank 13: 50 BC

WP Rank 14: Mission Card (Season 26)

WP Rank 15: Buskin’ Monkey Backpack

WP Rank 16: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 17: 100 Silver

WP Rank 18: 50 BC

WP Rank 19: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 20: Tattered Bear Set

WP Rank 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 22: WP Gold crate

WP Rank 23: 50 BC

WP Rank 24: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 25: Invader – AKM

WP Rank 26: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 27: 100 Silver

WP Rank 28: 50 BC

WP Rank 29: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 30: Pineapple Speedboat

