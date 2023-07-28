The world of Remnant 2 features a ton of secrets and puzzles. Indulging in these cleverly crafted puzzles will usually reward players with magical relics and powerful weapons, making them worth the trouble. One such weapon players can obtain midway through the game is the Bolt Driver Handgun. This particular Handgun can be found within The Lost Temple (Yaesha) and involves solving a puzzle to unlock it.

Interested readers can read further to learn more about the weapon and how to unlock it.

Note: Spoilers for Remnant 2 will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Bolt Driver Handgun is locked behind a musical puzzle in Remnant 2

The place holding the harp machinery in Remnant 2 (Image via Gunfire Games)

To access the puzzle that holds the Bolt Driver Handgun, players will have to head to the opposite side of The Lost Temple of Remnant 2.

If players do not have access to this particular area in the world map, they must start a new adventure in The Forbidden Grove’s Yaesha. Enter the lost temple by following the main objective, and make your way to the other side via the crystal.

1. After teleporting into a small room, interact with the lever directly in the room ahead of you.

2. Next, head down the stairs and immediately turn left. Head into the now-unlocked secret chamber.

3. Keep moving forward until you enter a sanctum of sorts. The sanctum is easily identifiable thanks to the large machinery held within it.

Interact with this machine to input a set of notes (Image via Gunfire Games)

4. The machinery is a harp-like device that plays out a pleasant tune against the water current. Players will need to input the correct sequence of notes to proceed.

5. Interact with the drum-barrel-like machine. Push all the pegs inward to reset it.

6. Once reset, pay attention to the sections and peg formations. A total of 5 sections are visible.

Enter these precise inputs to unlock the way forward (Image via YouTube/Lootward)

7. Starting from the first section, enter the sequence 1-4-7-2-5, where each number denotes the peg's position from the base starting location.

8. Successfully completing this sequence will play out a chime. After the chime ends, a pedestal holding the Bolt Driver will appear.

9. Interact with the pedestal to grab your prize.

What can the Bolt Driver Handgun do?

The Bolt Driver Handgun is now available to collect (Image via Gunfire Games)

The Bolt Driver is a Handgun that particularly specializes in close-quarter combat. The gun possesses the following stats:

Damage : 26

: 26 RPS : 7.4

: 7.4 Magazine Size : 24

: 24 10% Critical Hit Chance

105% Weak Spot damage bonus

Has a maximum ammo cap of 96

Remnant 2 was released worldwide on July 25, 2023, across the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.