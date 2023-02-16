How to get the secret ending in Overwatch 2 dating-sim Loverwatch

Want to unlock the secret ending to Overwatch 2's quirky dating simulator, Loverwatch? The light-hearted online offering was launched on February 13, 2023, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Apart from being a fun text-only minigame, reaching its secret ending will unlock an exciting in-game reward.

Overwatch 2's Loverwatch: Love Never Dies is playable for free and can only be accessed through desktop browsers. It can be played in six languages, namely Korean, Japanese, Spanish, German, French, and English. Further, it is a separate event from the in-game Valentine's Day celebration, Ultimate Valentine, which went live on February 14.

In the same vein, Loverwatch will cease to exist after February 28. You can play the game and earn a special love-themed reward before the event ends. Let's take a look at how they can reach its secret ending and grab the exclusive cosmetic item - Cupid's Kiss highlight intro for Hanzo.

Overwatch 2 guide: How to unlock dating simulator Loverwatch's secret ending

In the Overwatch 2-based Loverwatch, you can court two popular characters, Mercy and Genji, by interacting with them through text. You can develop romantic relationships with the two and pick from multiple dialog choices to reach a unique ending.

Hanzo, who is a Damage Hero in Overwatch 2, has taken the form of Cupid in Loverwatch. He will help you approach fellow Damage character Genji, and Mercy from the Support class.

Although fun-loving participants will love the quirky dialog choices, you are required to focus on being as sensitive as possible to court Mercy or Genji. You can visit the loverwatch.gg website to start playing the game.

To unlock the secret ending, you will have to play and complete the storyline twice, wooing both Genji and Mercy in separate runs of the simulator game. You will also have to link your Battle.net account to Loverwatch before starting, which will help you track your progress in the Overwatch 2 challenge.

Pick wholesome and polite dialogs (Image via PlayOverwatch)

As mentioned earlier, you are required to steer clear of nasty statements that may disappoint Mercy or Genji. If you fail to develop a romantic relationship, you will have to restart that particular run.

Each Loverwatch game can take a long time to end, so you should make sure to stick to appreciating Genji and Mercy to reach the special ending as quickly as possible.

While interacting with Mercy, you should focus on being funny and sensitive towards her choices. The same applies to Genji, who responds well to empathy. If you aren't sure, pick the first dialog option as it is the safest choice in most situations created by the simulator.

Finally, make sure to choose either Accept Genji's love or Accept Mercy's love option at the end of a run to finish courting the respective characters.

After successfully wooing the two, return to Loverwatch's home page and start a new game. This time, Hanzo will appear and interact with you. He will appreciate you for spreading love and offer a special reward at the end of the conversation - Hanzo's Cupid's Kiss highlight intro.

Once the game ends, return to Loverwatch 2's home page and check the Rewards tab - you should be able to collect Cupid's Arrow, Mercy's Angel, Genji's Peace, and other rewards. These prizes will be available in your Overwatch 2 account within 48 hours of your claim.

