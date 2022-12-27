How to get Severed Steel for free on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

The latest free game available on Epic Games' PC launcher, Epic Games Store, is the high-octane, fast-paced FPS indie title, Severed Steel. Developed by Greylock Studio and published by Digerati, Severed Steel is a stylish first-person shooter game.

It will be available for free over the next twenty-four hours, meaning players who are interested in picking up the game should do so before December 28, 2022.

The free game comes courtesy of the ongoing end-of-the-year and holiday celebrations on the Epic Games Store, offering new games every day until December 31, 2022. The Epic Games Store is also holding a massive holiday sale, offering hundreds, if not thousands, of PC games at staggering discounts.

While the deals offered during the Holiday Sale are a highlight on the Epic Games Store, the free games make for the perfect opportunity for players to expand their PC game library on Epic's PC client.

That being said, here is how players can claim Severed Steel for free on the Epic Games Store:

Severed Steel should be redeemed within 24 hours this Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale 2022

Severe Steel needs to be redeemed within the next 24 hours, since the free offer for the game will expire by December 28, 2022, with the prerequisite being players having an Epic Games account. Players can claim Severed Steel for free on the Epic Games PC client or on Epic's official web page via a web browser. However, installing the game will require players to first install Epic's PC client.

Severed Steel's game page on EGS (Image via Epic Games)

Here's how players can get Severed Steel for free during the Epic Games Holiday Sale 2022:

Login into your account, either the PC client or a web browser.

On Store's home page, scroll down to find the free games section, where Severed Steel will appear as the first title.

Go to the game's details page, and click "Get."

Next, you will be taken to the order confirmation page, where after checking the order details and price (which should show up as $0) you'll need to confirm the order by pressing "Confirm order".

Once redeemed, Severed Steel will show up in your Epic Games library.

The game can be installed from the library by clicking the game's icon and selecting the installation directory.

Wario64 @Wario64 Severed Steel is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Mortal Shell is tomorrow's free game bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Severed Steel is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Mortal Shell is tomorrow's free game bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/tSvkhfj6Dc

Severed Steel is a first-person action game where players take on the role of an agile one-armed protagonist, as they go through the game's many creatively designed levels using a fluid movement system, killing hordes of enemies.

The gameplay in Severed Steel is reminiscent of 3D Realm's Ghostrunner, mixing traditional FPS gameplay with a fast-paced and fluid traversal system. Severed Steel is a great indie title that fans of first-person shooters and arena shooters should not miss out on, especially since it is being offered for free during the Epic Games Stores Holiday Sale 2022.

Poll : 0 votes