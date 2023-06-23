How to get Shapeshifters Guendouzi in FIFA 23 for free

Shapeshifters Team 2 is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and EA Sports has provided fans with plenty of content to grind for, including a special version of Matteo Guendouzi. The French superstar can be unlocked via an objective, which makes the card even more enticing for FUT enthusiasts looking to upgrade their defense.

The second batch of Shapeshifters has lived up to the hype generated by the initial set of special cards. With players like Garrincha, Ousmane Dembele, and Antony Martial leading the way, the lineup is already extremely impressive.

However, EA Sports has been even more generous by providing gamers with a free Shapeshifters Guendouzi, who has been shifted to the center-back position.

Shapeshifters Matteo Guendouzi can be unlocked via the Shapeshifters Cup objective in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The release of the Shapeshifters Cup objective was slightly delayed after the initial reveal of the promo roster, leaving fans wondering how they could get their hands on the latest version of Matteo Guendouzi. The Marseille maestro is a fan-favorite in the world of Ultimate Team due to his various special versions over the years, and FIFA 23 is no different.

He already possesses multiple special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including two FUT Birthday cards and a World Cup Phenoms card. However, the latest Shapeshifters item is unique as it deploys him as a center-back and provides him with impressive boosts to his stats.

How to unlock Shapeshifters Guendouzi?

This special card can be unlocked by completing the Shapeshifters Cup objective. The objective is situated in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup, which has the following rules and restrictions:

Rules: Max Chemistry

Loan players: Maximum one

These are the various tiers of the objective with their stipulations and pack rewards:

Play 5: Play five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: 83+ Double player pack)

Play five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: 83+ Double player pack) Win 1 : Win one match in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: Shapeshifters Loan Neuer)

: Win one match in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: Shapeshifters Loan Neuer) Win 5 : Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: 85+ Three Players Pack)

: Win five matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: 85+ Three Players Pack) Win 7 : Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: Seven 84+ players pack)

: Win seven matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: Seven 84+ players pack) Win 10: Win ten matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup with minimum three goalkeepers in your starting lineup. (Reward: Five 85+ players pack)

Once gamers complete all these segments, they can unlock the Shapeshifters version of Matteo Guendouzi. Fans can compete in the Live FUT Friendly: Shapeshifters Cup for five gamers per day, with the objective being available in FIFA 23 for the next week.

