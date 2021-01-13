Tepig, the fire starter from Unova, has finally received a shiny variant in Pokemon GO.

Prior to the Unova Celebration event, none of the starters had their shiny forms in Pokemon GO. Now that the Unova Celebration event is over, players may wonder if a shiny Tepig is still available.

The answer is yes. While it is not appearing as frequently, it can still be found. Right now, Tepig is actually appearing in Raid battles.

How to get a shiny Tepig in Pokemon GO

Image via Niantic

Tepig still appears in the wild, but its encounter rate has been lowered significantly. It was appearing all over the place in Pokemon GO during the Unova event. The Sinnoh event is live, switching out the type of Pokemon that appear more frequently.

Much like every other shiny in Pokemon GO, catching a shiny Tepig will require some patience and some luck. The easiest way to go about catching a shiny Tepig is to encounter and catch every single one that appears.

As we count down to Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, we’ll be celebrating various regions from the world of Pokémon. Our Unova Celebration event is already underway, and after that it’s on to Sinnoh!https://t.co/iiPTJU42EB pic.twitter.com/0HmJO68PKT — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 8, 2021

Battling one in Raids is another solid option. Pokemon GO players won't know which version of Tepig will appear until after the Raid battle is complete. This goes along with encountering each Tepig available, in the wild or in a Raid.

Once the Raid is over with and Tepig has been defeated, players will be given a chance to catch it. Depending on how well the Raid went, a certain number of Premier Balls will be given to try and catch the Tepig.

The shiny Tepig line is one the best shiny lines IMO — Gooigi 🌟 GERO GERO (@Honiegoo) January 11, 2021

Once the capture encounter begins, that is when players will be able to tell if it is shiny or not. The shiny version of Tepig replaces the orange of its body with yellow and the red of its nose/tail bob with a pink color.

After catching shiny Tepig, be sure to gather 25 candies to evolve it into shiny Pignite. When that evolution takes place, 100 more candies are needed for an evolution into shiny Emboar.