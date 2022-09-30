How to get Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2

One of the most important aspects of Slime Rancher 2, besides collecting wild slimes and feeding them, is crafting. It allows players to fabricate helpful and necessary tools that they'll need during their adventure on the island.

Creating these tools and upgrading them requires resources that they can find by exploring the island.

One of the most important resources players will find while exploring the Rainbow Island is the Silky Sand, which is used in the construction of a variety of important structures in the game. Here's how players can find Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2.

A guide to Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2

Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2 is basically a resource that is used for the construction of structures such as the Super Hydro Turret and Advanced Gordo Snare. However, it is also used in some Glass Desert-specific decorations.

It is a common resource exclusive to the Glass Desert, and can only be obtained with a pump. While the desert is covered with sand, the Silky Sand which is found deep below the surface is so smooth and pure that it almost feels like water. These qualities make it very useful in gadget fabrication and construction of complex structures such as the Super Hydro Turret.

Where to find Silky Sand in Slime Rancher 2

Getting the Silky Sand is easy given that the resource is fairly common in the Glass Desert area of the island and players will generally stumble upon it while exploring. Alternatively, they can just follow these steps in order to grab it early on in the game:

Players need to have upgraded your vacpack using the Science Lab’s Fabricator (requires 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts) so that it’s able to harvest resources.

Once they have the Resource Harvester upgrade, they can start collecting Silky Sand, which can be gathered from the small jets around Rainbow Island. It should be noted that not all jets give it, but only the ones that are near the beach areas of the map, and full of corrals do.

The best place to farm Silky Sand in early-game is Ember Valley. Each jet that players find will give them between two and three Silky Sand.

This wraps up everything players need to know about the Silky Sand and how to get it early in the game.

More about Slime Rancher 2

Developer Monomi Park's indie first-person adventure game, Slime Rancher 2, is basically the same as its predecessor, but with improved gameplay systems, even more vibrant and colorful visuals, and a really intriguing world to explore.

The first game was already great fun, and gave players a vast stretch of land to explore and collect a variety of slimes in, with each having their own distinct properties and uses.

Much like the original game, the sequel is all about collecting enough slimes by exploring the vast Rainbow Island to harvest Plort, which is used as money, crafting material as well as a means to unlock new areas on the map.

The first-person adventure title from Monomi Park, Slime Rancher 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

