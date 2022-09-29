Slime Rancher 2 guide: 5 best Slime combination Largos

Slime Rancher 2 is a surprise sequel to 2016's underrated first-person life sim/farming game. Developer Monomi Park has expanded upon the original with the new Rainbow Island, featuring all new Slimes to catch. They are alien-like creatures that look like, well, slimes.

Slime Rancher @slimerancher 🏝️



Slime Rancher 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!



Get ready for an all-new adventure on Rainbow Island!

Steam:

Xbox:

Epic: In the distance, an island with colors that danced and moved like a dream…🏝️Slime Rancher 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!Get ready for an all-new adventure on Rainbow Island!Steam: bit.ly/SR2_Steam Xbox: bit.ly/xboxsr2 Epic: bit.ly/SR2_EGS In the distance, an island with colors that danced and moved like a dream…🌈🏝️Slime Rancher 2 is AVAILABLE NOW!Get ready for an all-new adventure on Rainbow Island!Steam: bit.ly/SR2_SteamXbox: bit.ly/xboxsr2Epic: bit.ly/SR2_EGS https://t.co/EsmBmKqfHV

Combining two Slimes creates a bigger hybrid creature known as a Largo, which often exhibit physical traits from each of its original species. With over a dozen slimes to find in Slime Rancher 2, there are numerous combinations to discover that have varying traits and reward the player in different ways.

Some Largos in Slime Rancher 2 are easier to manage than others

Slime Rancher @slimerancher Check out these beautiful views of Rainbow Island! Which landscape are you the most excited to explore? Slime Rancher 2 is taking Ranchers to new destinations and heights in the Far, Far RangeCheck out these beautiful views of Rainbow Island! Which landscape are you the most excited to explore? Slime Rancher 2 is taking Ranchers to new destinations and heights in the Far, Far Range 🌈 Check out these beautiful views of Rainbow Island! Which landscape are you the most excited to explore? https://t.co/nC08Tm31UB

To create a Largo, players must feed a Slime a plort (a small resource produced when feeding food, that can also be sold for Newbucks) that is different to the plort produced by the Slime you are trying to feed.

For example, feeding a Tabby Slime a Pink Slime plort will turn it into a Pink Tabby Largo (and vice versa results in the same creature).

But do note that if a Largo eats a plort that is different from either of its two source Slimes, it will instead turn into a hostile Tarr Slime that consumes everything in its way and reproduces at an alarming rate.

So make sure your Pink Tabby Largo does not eat a Rock Slime plort (or any other besides Pink or Tabby). Coming back to the topic, here are five neat Largo combinations to make. Making them is necessary since they give more plorts that can be sold for profit, which in turn aid progression.

1) Pink-Phosphor Largo

Like the original game, this Largo consists of two of the most common Slimes to be found (Image via Monomi Park)

Pink Slimes are the mascot of Slime Rancher and can be found aplenty when starting. These are also quite harmless and do not have a particular favorite food. However, the secondary variant, the Phosphor, likes Cuberries, and this preference will transfer over to the resulting Largo.

Be sure to set up a Solar Shield in their enclosement since Phosphor Slimes disappear when exposed to sunlight for too long. The Pink and Phosphor plorts sell for 10 and 22 Newbucks each, but given how low maintenance these Largos are, players can quickly rack up money.

Favorite food: Cuberry

2) Cotton-Tabby Largo

The cat ears make way for bunny ears here (Image via Monomi Park)

Tabbies are another common Slime type that made a return from Slime Rancher. Feed them plorts of the new Cotton creatures and they will turn into the Cotton Tabby Largo.

While the original Tabbies are carnivores and rely on meat for survival, this Largo combination makes them herbivores. Since plants are more plentiful, this is a good thing. Cotton plorts sell for 15, while Tabby sells for 22 Newbucks.

Favorite food: Water Lettuce.

3) Honey-Crystal Largo

This one seems sweet but also dangerous (Image via Monomi Park)

Another couple of Slimes that return for a second showing from Slime Rancher, the Honey Slime's plorts can attract others. The Crystal one has its own threats, with its spikes dealing decent damage to the player.

Their Largo results in a double-trouble combo but is worth it given Honey and Crystal cost 45 and 60 Newbucks respectively. Since Largos retain the favorite food of the original Slime form instead of the plort, give a Crystal plot to a Honey Slime as Mint Mango's are easier to farm and find the Crystal's favorite Odd Onion.

Favorite food: Mint Mango

4) Boom-Batty Largo

Be vary of a possible explosion (Image via Monomi Park)

This Largo combines the harmful Boom Slimes with docile Batty ones. Make sure to feed a Batty Slime a Boom plort since it is easier to find Pomegranates for the winged critter than hens for the explosive one.

Their plorts cost 20 for Batty while 45 for Boom in Slime Rancher 2. Also, as it should be obvious, these Largos will grow aitated in sunlight and should be kept in dark and enclosed spaces.

Favorite food: Pomegranate

5) Rock-Angler Largo

The Angler's stun can prove handy when trying to chase down Slimes (Image via Monomi Park)

While the Rock Slime is a returning face from Slime Rancher, combining it with the brand new Angler makes a new Largo type. The latter's blinding flash can stun other Slimes (besides the Tarr), which makes for easy collecting.

The Rock is also another fairly common creature despite its harmful status but allows quick income. Rock and Angler cost 22 and 20 plorts each.

Favorite food: Heart Beets

Slime Rancher 2 was first released as early access and is now available on Xbox Series X|S and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far