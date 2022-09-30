How to use auto feeder in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 is everything that players loved about the first game, but with new and fun improvements made to the moment-to-moment gameplay experience. From the jolly and colorful world of Rainbow Island to the cute and wiggly slimes, everything feels much more vibrant. In fact, even the tools at the players' disposal feel far more fun to use this time around.

One of the most crucial aspects of Slime Rancher are the slimes themselves, since they are responsible for producing Plorts, an important resource that is used to make money, craft necessary tools and gadgets, and unlock new areas in the game. Most slimes have their own unique favorite food, which, when fed to the appropriate slime, doubles the amount of Plorts they produce.

Feeding slimes in Slime Rancher 2 is one of the most important gameplay elements, since giving the right amount of food to the appropriate slime is necessary in order to produce enough Plort. Thankfully, Slime Rancher 2 carries over the auto feeder from the original game, allowing players to add in food and set feeding intervals for the slimes they wish to farm.

Here's how players can use the auto feeder in Slime Rancher 2.

How to use the auto feeder in Slime Rancher 2 to maximize the production of Plort

The auto feeder in Slime Rancher 2 works in basically the same way that it did in the original Slime Rancher game. The auto feeder is automatically unlocked during the early portion of the game, which players can craft using Plort.

While the auto feeder takes care of the feeding process for the slimes that players collect in-game, they will need to be regulated from time to time. If left unchecked, they can end up overfeeding the slimes, which can result in a tarr outbreak. Regular visits to the auto feeders and manually setting the feeding intervals is the right way to use this system in order to maximize Plort production from the slimes collected.

Here are the steps to use the auto feeder in the game:

Firstly, players shoud make sure that they have enough resources to craft the auto feeder.

After crafting the auto feeder, players need to go to a little container on one of the posts of their slime corral and put any slime food into the container.

The auto feeder will automatically feed the slimes at one of three paces, slow, medium or fast. While it is recommended to use slow in order to conserve resources, players can switch to faster feeding speeds if they have many slimes in a single cage.

The speed on the auto feeder can be changed by pressing the button on the container, where one bar denotes slow, two bars denote medium, and three bars denote fast feeding speeds.

This is all that players need to get started with setting up the auto feeder in Slime Rancher 2, which should give players the necessary boost in Plort production to progress further in the game.

The first-person life simulation adventure game by Monomi Park, Slime Rancher 2, is currently available for Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S.

