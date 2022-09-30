Slime Rancher 2 Guide: Where and how to find Primody Oil

Slime Rancher 2 is the newest life-simulation game bound to keep fans of the genre immersed for the next few months. This sequel to the 2017 game is an advanced version of the original and takes the action to a new location known as Rainbow Island.

As you get back into the Far, Far Range once again in Slime Rancher 2, you’ll be taking charge of an alien farm, where the upkeep of various life forms is crucial for its success. Harvesting resources and collecting Plorts are what you’ll be getting most of the time, but one material you’ll possibly be on the hunt for is Primordy Oil.

This guide for Slime Rancher 2 will take you through obtaining this resource in the game. You’ll need Primordy Oil to craft various items, so having a handy idea of where to get it will be useful. Read on to find out more.

Primordy Oil in Slime Rancher 2

Primordy Oil is a Slime Science Resource found in Slime Rancher 2. It serves as a base for many Slime Science creations, so it has uses in many different recipes, such as Warp Depots, Slime Lamps, Fashion Pods, and Spring Pads.

Fortunately, this resource is classified as common, making it relatively easy to collect and use for recipes that require it. As an early game resource, it can be quite invaluable, and you’ll want to get your hands on as much Primordy Oil as you can.

You will first need the Resource Harvester to be able to collect Primordy Oil (or any resource). Collect this upgrade at the Fabricator in the Science Lab, using 450 Newbucks and 10 Cotton Plorts.

Where to get Primordy Oil

The location to find and collect Primordy OIl in Slime Rancher 2 is Ember Valley. Head over to the region, and you’ll notice that the area is full of hostile slimes that you’d do best to give a wide berth. As you explore the region, you will eventually come across small oily geysers coming out from the ground.

Ember Valley (Image via Monomi Park)

(Note: You might see similar geyser jets in different locations on the map, but only the ones in Ember Valley will give you Primordy Oil.)

These are places where you can harvest Primordy Oil from. Using the Resource Harvester, collect the oil and be careful not to drop the resource in nearby water or pits. Once collected, deposit the resource in the Refinery to be used for crafting utilities and upgrades.

The Oil geysers (Image via Monomi Park)

That is where you can find Primordy Oil and how you can collect it in Slime Rancher 2. Did you find this guide helpful? If so, why not leave this article a like? You can also leave a comment letting us know what else you’d like to see featured on the site.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you enjoying Slime Rancher 2? Yup Not really 0 votes so far