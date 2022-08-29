Saints Row (2022) guide: How to earn money quickly in early game

Saints Row (2022) is all about establishing a successful criminal empire with the help of some friends. However, as with any massive-scale investment, players will need one thing to make their dreams come true: money. Thankfully, Deep Silver Volition's latest open-world game offers many ways to earn cash by engaging in various activities.

However, given how expensive a lot of the items are, players could find themselves running out of money fairly quickly, especially when they have just stepped into Saints Row's open world of Santo Ileso. Fortunately, they have no reason to worry because there is a reliable way to earn cash.

Make money via @TCHA Side Hustles in Saints Row (2022)

@TCHA missions see the player visit a location, usually a motel or a food outlet, and leave a bad review for the purpose of riling up the gang associated with that establishment. Promptly, players will need to survive the onslaught brought on by a few waves of the aforementioned gang trying to kill the Boss.

Players can rate up to four stars (out of five), with the lowest rating being one star. With a lower review score, the challenge will be tougher; however, the rewards are equally worth it too. Even if gamers leave a one-star review, the ensuing combat won't be that challenging, especially if they have the right Skills and Perks equipped.

The key thing to note here is that players will be awarded 10,000 dollars for successfully completing their first run of a one star review and 8,000 for each subsequent repeat attempt. Yes, these Side Hustle missions are repeatable.

Even when they have disappeared from the map, they can be visited to be engaged with. The 10,000 may not mean much during the mid-late game, but this is a decent amount for beginners. Simply defeat enemy waves over and over until you have acquired the desired amount.

The second great thing about the @TCHA Side Hustle is how short they are. At most, one round lasts around a minute, so that is 8K per minute. 10 such rounds will take the amount up to 80K, and that is without counting passive income from the Cash Transfer app and money dropped by killed enemies.

To top it all off, players will also be awarded a good chunk of XP as well, 2000 per round, which is almost as much as the amount main missions give you.

There is not much else to these missions. Players should simplly re-triggering the activity over and over again. There is no penalty in Saints Row (2022) for doing this, either. Of course, gamers will need to take some breaks to restock on ammo, and this is why they should make sure to pick a @TCHA spot closest to a Friendly Fire or Ammunition shop.

Another tip for these challenges would be that gamers avoid getting swarmed and use cover if available in the environment. The game will also trigger a warning if players move too far away from the engagement zone, so they must ensure they stay within the invisible boundary.

Saints Row (2022) is out right now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive).

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh