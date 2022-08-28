Saints Row (2022): 7 best Perks in the game

Saints Row (2022) offers many customization options, something the series is known for. Not just with its character creator and vehicle customization, but also with how players wish to approach different situations with diverse abilities each time. In a nutshell, it promotes different playstyles, something not seen before in the open-world crime-themed franchise.

Key changes to the overall gameplay design are responsible for this, namely the introduction of Skills and Perks. The latter grants some convenient benefits and bonuses while fighting and exploring the city of Santo Ileso. But which are the best?

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

These are some of the most valuable Perks among all in Saints Row (2022)

Note that Perks are divided into three types: Minor, Major, and Elite.

1) Dual Wield

Two is better than one (Image via Saints Row)

This Major Perk allows the player to dual-wield pistols and SMGs, one in each hand. Traditionally, it was a standard upgrade in previous games, and it is certainly odd why this is not a weapon upgrade. Dual Wield essentially doubles the firepower for these types of guns, making it one of the best Perks in the game.

2) In The Flow

Get in the Flow (Image via Saints Row)

Flow is a gauge in the game indicated by diamonds over the player character's health bar. Each diamond indicates 1 Flow Point, and they increase upon performing kills in combat. These Flow Points can be consumed in combat to use a Skill, each of which can have varying costs.

By default, Flow decreases over time when not used, and this Minor Perk steps up to save the day, ensuring players do not lose Flow unless they use a Skill. So basically, even after a combat encounter is over, players will retain their Flow meter.

3) Lust for Life

Healing is pretty scarce in this game. This is due to the design change, ensuring only Takedowns (performed after filling the Takedown meter) can refill health. Yes, there are skills that can help with this, but that is beside the point.

The Lust for Life Perk makes life just a bit easier by regenerating player health after killing an enemy. At harder difficulties especially, this Major Perk is a must-have.

4) Ride Eternal

A great perk to use on a tank to make it even tankier (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Just like character health, players should also pay attention to their vehicle's health bar indicated in blue. High-intensity car chases, explosions, and chaos, in general, can cause decent damage to a player's vehicles.

Unlike health, there is no standard way to repair the car's durability - however, this Elite Perk grants player cars a sort of life-steal effect that grants vehicle health by destroying other vehicles. A small tip: on something like a tank, this perk can turn it into a virtually indestructible behemoth.

5) Eagle Eye

Line up your shots (Image via Saints Row)

In a nutshell, this Major Perk reduces the cooldown of the Takedown meter with every headshot. Use it in tandem with weapons like the sniper rifle or the Overscope skills to pull out a sniper. Both scenarios allow one-shotting enemies to quickly increase the Takedown meter. Pair it with Lust for Life (Elite Perk), and players will also regen health on kills.

6) Rampage

Another Elite Perk, Rampage, increases player damage when the Flow meter is full. Paired with the In The Flow Minor Skill, players can stack up Flow and gain a near-constant damage buff, assuming they don't use a skill. Besides that, normal killstreaks should also ensure the Flow count stays high even after using Skills. The synergy is pretty applaudable.

7) Fast Learner

Players will have endless opportunities to earn XP in Santo Ileso (Image via Saints Row)

There's not much to say here besides that this Major Perk grants an all-around boost to all XP earned. Players should equip this right away upon obtaining it until they cap out at level 20. On a related note, players will need to complete challenges to earn new Perks.

Saints row (2022) is out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

