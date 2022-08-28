Saints Row (2022) guide: 10 best Easter eggs to find in Santo Ileso

Saints Row (2022) is out and has seen a mixed reception. This is in part due to dated mechanics and technical shortcomings, among other problems. However, the developers seem to have left no stone unturned regarding Easter Eggs.

An Easter egg is a reference to some other media, which can range from movies and books to other video games. Saints Row (2022) has its own share of such goodies.

The 10 best Easter eggs in Saints Row (2022)

1) Reference to the shared Red Faction universe

DX @DXFromYT The Red Faction easter egg in Saints Row is an entire mini-game! It references the first game's release date, Ultor, and its plot. This is amazing! The Red Faction easter egg in Saints Row is an entire mini-game! It references the first game's release date, Ultor, and its plot. This is amazing! https://t.co/dp1EwSiFSm

Developer Volition is known for more than just Saints Row. In the past, they have also worked on various Red Faction games, the sci-fi shooter series. While this has not been officially confirmed, both franchises share a key organization between them: Ultor Corporation.

The massive military organization is responsible for the human colony on Mars in the Red Faction titles. They have also been an important faction in the past Saints Row games, and have even been part of the antagonist group in Saints Row 2.

While Ultor is nowhere to be seen in this reboot, a Hidden History audio log sheds some light on it. Visit the aptly titled Red Faction Memorial Park to find it.

2) Rummaging sound cue inpsired by The Legend of Zelda's treasure chests

Phil (SuperPhillip32) 🏳️‍🌈🎮 @SP_Central Okay, this Easter Egg made me smile as a fan of a certain legendary Nintendo series. #SaintsRow Okay, this Easter Egg made me smile as a fan of a certain legendary Nintendo series. #SaintsRow https://t.co/VxmlsA6uYt

Saints Row (2022) offers many collectibles to discover, one of them being dumpsters with glowing golden light beaming out from them. These generally reward the player with money and XP but can also give cosmetics and parts.

One such dumpster located behind the Thunderpump station in Rojas Desert North is different than the others - when players interact with it, it will play a musical cue reminiscent to Nintendo's legendary action-adventure series, The Lgend of Zelda.

The player character even holds the reward found within - the Recycler SMG skin - like TLOZ's protagonist Link.

3) Singing Bush

Come sing along! (Screenshot via Saints Row)

If players open their map and look south of the Badlands at the body of water, they will notice a lone islet tucked away. Visit it and players will encounter peculiar, loud, and non-stop singing. Upon further inspection, it seems to be coming from an odd bush that rocks side-by-side.

This is a reference to the 1960s film The Three Amigos and is also an HQ customization colectible, meaning players can click a picture via their in-game smartphone to capture it and place it in their safehouse.

4) Jenga puzzle blocks

These are affected by the game's physics as well (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Located in the Badlands South, players might chance across a curious mass sitting along the dry rocky plains and cactus plants. This towering mass is nothing but a bunch of larger-than-life size Jenga blocks piled in a vertical position.

The best part is that it is fully interactive, with players able to push individual blocks by either shooting them or running through with a car. Interacting with the small panel in front of the structure can also reset it back to its original position.

5) Zohar from the Xeno series

The video game references just do not stop there. Another Easter egg located in the Badlands South is a nod to Zohar, a mysterious portal. It is a large golden, door-like object and makes an appearance in Bandai Namco's Xenosaga and Nintendo's Xenoblade Chronicles series.

6) Monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey

Admixon @_Admixon_

#SaintsRow This can be the most complex easter egg/secret in the whole game. Good luck to people who decide to solve this This can be the most complex easter egg/secret in the whole game. Good luck to people who decide to solve this#SaintsRow https://t.co/DyKJm1xibg

Located in the Badlands area is also the iconic Monolith from the popular sci-fi movie 2001: A Space Odyssey. A few rocks can be seen suspended in mid-air around this silver structure.

Curiously, the monolith also has some writing on it, which is essentially a riddle giving directions to another location. It has also appeared in an Easter egg in other games like Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

7) Doctor Who's "Turdis"

The iconic British television series Doctor Who is one of the most popular media franchises out there, and also makes an appearance in Saint's Row. The Tardis, the iconic telephone booth time-traveling and space-faring machine, can be found in the game. However, it is known as Turdis in the title and can be seen glowing with green, crackling energy.

8) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

It's pizza time! (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Another Easter egg referencing a media franchise is located right beside the Singing Bush in the Badlands South. It is a sewer drain next to a red rock and an antenna tower.

Players can notice two oddities right off the bat: One being the depiction of four turtles, each with different colored bandanas. The other is green slime or ooze, likely referring to their mutations. All in all, the Easter egg is a neat nod to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

9) Pennywise's Red Balloon

We all float down here (Screenshot via Saints Row)

Found at Boothill Island at the center of the map, this is a nod to one of Stephen King’s most popular horror novels ever, IT. Look for a sewer grate on the side of the foundation at the island's edges. Players will notice a lone red balloon stationary inside the barred entrance.

The balloon is often carried by Pennywise, a shapeshifting interdimensional entity from IT, who popularly takes the form of a terrifying clown.

10) Creepy eyes peeking from the dark

Creepy indeed (Screenshot via Saints Row)

This is perhaps the most unnerving entry on this list. After establishing the Chalupacabra Criminal Venture, players can talk to the hired manager standing by himself in the back. This section is filled with various rides and empty food stalls.

Between them, there is a grate on the ground which leads into inky blackness - and within the void, two creepy eyes from an unknown creature stare back at the player. Perhaps this is a reference to the vampiric monster Chupacabra, the urban legend that the establishment is named after?

Saints row (2022) is out for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman