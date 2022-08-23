GTA competitor Saints Row turns out to be a buggy mess

The GTA series was expected to face solid competition this year with the release of the new Saints Row title. However, that wasn't the case as the latter is unfortunately teeming with bugs and dull gameplay elements.

Saints Row (2022) is a new action-adventure video game in the Volition series, recently released on all major platforms. Arriving as a complete reboot of the series, the title was touted to compete with the GTA franchise and go head-to-head against GTA 5.

However, it seems the game is suffering from tons of pestering bugs, as showcased in a video on YouTube by a famous gamer, GmanLives.

Saints Row (2022) is a disappointing competitor to GTA

As seen in the aforementioned video, Saints Row (2022) is not only different from its predecessors but feels unpolished as well. The source displayed a glimpse of its actual gameplay, which seemingly dispelled all hopes of it competing with the Grand Theft Auto series.

Glitches in the game are not only hilarious but completely shatter the immersion as well. Here are a couple of bugs and glitches found in Saints Row (2022) so far:

Fire Hydrants may cause vehicles to launch up into the air.

Players may get teleported ahead of their cars randomly, breaking the momentum and causing nearby vehicles to float.

The NPCs vehicle can be seen from a distance but may vanish entirely upon close proximity.

Reloading a weapon may cause the reloading animation to get stuck in a loop.

Some vehicular missions may not spawn vehicles to shoot at.

Vehicles that players need to damage to complete a mission may become indestructible.

In the Insurance Fraud mini game, vehicles may stop spawning after a couple of seconds or don’t spawn at all.

The camera may randomly start spinning out.

It's safe to say that the game failed to deliver on expectations, atleast on its launch day. Due to these shortcomings, it has received negative reviews on social media from players all around the globe,

Here are a couple of tweets pertaining to the title so far:

Emerald @TheEmeraldStar New Saints Row Looking Great New Saints Row Looking Great https://t.co/mlY7V38qsw

Michael Does Life @MichaelDoesLife DO NOT BUY SAINTS ROW 2022 DO NOT BUY SAINTS ROW 2022 https://t.co/wC4bbHCNIC

Mutahar @OrdinaryGamers Man saints row lookin rough. Man saints row lookin rough.

Dan Ryckert @DanRyckert I intended on having a Saints Row review up today, but roughly 10-12 hours in, I encountered a game-breaking bug on the Xbox version. All my character was able to do was run - no jumping, shooting, entering cars, etc. This also affected all of my previous saves. I intended on having a Saints Row review up today, but roughly 10-12 hours in, I encountered a game-breaking bug on the Xbox version. All my character was able to do was run - no jumping, shooting, entering cars, etc. This also affected all of my previous saves.

Alex is “straight" but obsessed with Bailey Jay @OhNoItsAlexx Saints Row is exactly what happens when a publisher/developer ignores everything that made the series great in the first place and tries to gamble on the "main stream audience"



We've seen this story told many times before:

Dragon Age 2

Halo Infinite

etc



When will they learn? Saints Row is exactly what happens when a publisher/developer ignores everything that made the series great in the first place and tries to gamble on the "main stream audience"We've seen this story told many times before:Dragon Age 2Halo InfiniteetcWhen will they learn?

Gibby_G66 @Gibby__666 over hyped for a mess wish I didn't get the gold edition @ForbesGames This game is one buggy definitely just waisted money on thisover hyped for a mess wish I didn't get the gold edition @ForbesGames This game is one buggy definitely just waisted money on this 😅😭over hyped for a mess wish I didn't get the gold edition

Carlos Uribe @Heradite @TheEmeraldStar oh good it's been a while since we've had a cyberpunk 2077 @TheEmeraldStar oh good it's been a while since we've had a cyberpunk 2077

The game lacks the customization options that long-term fans of the series are accustomed to. Coupled with that, the uninteresting preset character options, lack of plastic surgeons, and limited outfits set players off on an underwhelming note. The open world is another disappointing aspect of the game. Feeling lifeless, players may have to drive through empty streets and walk around deserted shops or restaurants.

Saints Row (2022) seems to be one of the most disappointing games in the series so far. While most glitches can be fixed with patches, the current state of the title has certainly left a lot to be desired.

