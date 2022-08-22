5 instances of attention to detail in the first GTA game

The GTA series is one of the best video game franchises in the industry today, and it all started with the first GTA game developed by DMA Designs.

Grand Theft Auto 1 was released in 1997 on PlayStation, PC, and later on Game Boy Color in 1999. It’s an action-adventure top-down open-world video game where players play as criminals trying to rank up in the underworld across three different cities.

Even though the game is almost two decades old, it still has attention to detail that can match the latest games in the series.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 jaw-dropping details found in first GTA game

1) Small & big vehicles react in a unique manner to different things

The GTA series always has a lot of vehicles in each of its games, and the first title is no exception. It features two types of vehicles, small ones, and large ones.

Players can jump over small vehicles. However, if they try to jump over the big vehicles, they will go underneath them instead. Moreover, small models can be reversed normally, but when they try to drive a big vehicle in reverse, it will make a beeping sound, further giving the immersion of it being big and heavy.

2) Ambulance & fireworkers know their job

Ambulance and Fireworkers are an important part of day-to-day lives, and the developers have made sure they play the same role in the franchise, including the first GTA game.

If players eliminate NPCs in the game's open world, they can see an ambulance coming to the spot and revive them. In contrast, if they create chaos and set vehicles on fire, fireworkers will come and spray water on the fire to control the situation. When players drive these vehicles, they can also enable a secondary siren for them by holding its button.

3) Players can take the train

Apart from cars, busses, trucks, and tanks, the first GTA title features a working train system that players can use station-to-station. It’s fun, easy, and satisfying to enter the train and enjoy the game’s open world.

They can even see a lot of NPCs dropping off the train as well, further adding to immersion and realism. This kind of freedom, in a game that was released in 1997, is staggering to see.

4) Introduction to damaged cars

When it comes to realism in a game involving vehicles, players expect to see the car models get damaged after enough impact. The first GTA game also welcomed the idea and implemented the same into its gameplay.

Players can see vehicles getting damaged whenever they shunt their vehicle into another or ram an immovable object or wall with it. When damaged enough, even the vehicles' engine sound of will be changed to give a more realistic experience with it. These features apply to all the vehicles existing in the game and add another level of immersion to its gameplay.

5) Parked cars can alarm others if stolen

Stealing is one of the key things that the game features, but not every vehicle can be stolen silently in its open-world environment.

Whenever players try to steal parked cars or hit them with their vehicles, chances are that it will trigger an alarm and lead to cops chasing the players. Cops, on the other hand, can create roadblocks to stop them at any cost. Seeing cops play a vital role in the core gameplay of the game is the foundation upon which it was built.

Finally, it is mind-boggling to see such a level of realism in the game’s mechanisms. The title was a commercial success for the developers. With GTA 6 being next in line in the long-running series, players can expect even more realism in the gameplay.

