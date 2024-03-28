How to get more Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin

Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin are one of two currencies used to acquire rare and powerful items from the market. In this role-playing game (RPG), you can use Silver coins to buy weapons, armor, accessories, and other commodities from specific non-playable characters (NPCs). However, these coins are hard to farm, and collecting them can be tedious.

To get more Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin, you have to complete specific tasks. You must collect them and acquire the best items from the black market traders before the late game. This will help ensure you have powerful endgame gear before the tough missions occur.

To that end, this article discusses how you can get Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin without much hassle.

Ways to get Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin

You can get Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin in several ways. However, since some are time-consuming and difficult to partake in, the methods below should help you earn these rare coins quickly.

Find the collectible cats

Pet cats to get more Silver coins (Image via Team Ninja)

The easiest way to earn Silver coins in Rise of the Ronin is by finding Collectible Cats on the map. There are around 100 cats for you to collect across the entire map. You earn three Silver coins for each cat you pet and collect. Check out all the cat locations in Rise of the Ronin so you can collect them easily.

Defeating fugitives

Defeating fugitives can fetch Silver coins (Image via Team Ninja)

There will be multiple side quests available in the early stages of the game, including several fugitive-hunting missions on the open-world map. Hunting the fugitives down and defeating them in battle will fetch you a considerable amount of Silver coins.

Completing photograph requests

Various NPCs will request that you take photographs of them. These side missions can help you farm Silver coins in the title. Look for people who have photograph requests on the map and simply click pictures to earn the currency.

However, you must note that this side mission will only be unlocked once you complete the Locating the Camera quest for Igashichi Izuka.

Taking part in co-op missions

Another way to get Silver coins is to participate in co-op missions with friends or other players. Once a mission is completed, you earn several rewards including Silver coins. This is a viable way to get the currency in bulk. If you don’t have friends in the game, you can request other players to assist you in completing a quest.

