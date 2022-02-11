How to get the Song of Escape in Lost Ark

Lost Ark is a favorite ARPG that has been very popular in Eastern countries. However, with the new release on February 11th, it is set to arrive in the Western markets, including the United States.

With so many new players flowing into the game, some ask how to get the Song of Escape, which is, actually, pretty straightforward in Lost Ark.

Leaving a dungeon or instance in Lost Ark is as easy as playing a melody, the Song of Escape

In Lost Ark, there are many instances and dungeons to explore, but when players reach the end of them, they need a way to get out after gathering all the loot.

This is where the Song of Escape comes in. When players play the Song of Escape, the little melody will transport them out of the dreary dungeon and back outside to allow them some more fresh air.

Players can obtain the Song of Escape by playing through the main questline

While out exploring players can rest assured the Song of Escape will guide them safely home. (Image via Smilegate.)

For players seeking how to obtain the Song of Escape, they need to progress through the main storyline. There is a quest very early on called "Legends and Fairytales," which will give players the power to utilize the Song of Escape.

Players will then have the ability to exit the dungeons and instances of Lost Ark at will simply by using the song.

Using the song is very easy and can be activated with one press

Players can activate the Sheet Music menu by pressing 'F2' on the keyboard. They can also open the Sheet Music menu by Clicking on Adventure in the bottom left-hand corner and then selecting the Sheet Music option.

Once players are in this menu, they can bind the song to any key they prefer. Once done, they can press that key to be whisked away from the dungeon.

With many dungeons to explore, Song of Escape comes in handy

Players will explore many dungeons and face many foes. (Image via Smilegate.)

With the power of the Song of Escape at their disposal, players will be able to explore to their heart's content. There would be times when players would reach the end of a dungeon, slay a boss and feel the urge to leave.

However, by activating the song, they will quickly leave and should have no problem getting back into the game after their treasures are collected.

