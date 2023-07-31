How to get the Sorrow Handgun in Remnant 2

The Sorrow handgun is one of the many secret weapons you can come across in Remnant 2. Not only do the secret weapons have unique names, they also come with amazing effects. The Sorrow is extremely potent when it comes to inflicting a significant amount of damage on any enemy. Moreover, it has a unique mod, which adds an amazing ability.

When the gun is combined with the mod, it can lead to amazing results across your Remnant 2 journey. However, finding this gun in the game requires extra effort. The instructions mentioned below will help you find the Sorrow quickly and systematically.

Easy way to unlock the Sorrow handgun in Remnant 2

The Sorrow handgun is a crossbow that can do deadly damage. This highly-useful weapon can also aid in situations where ammo is less and allows you to heal yourself. You'll have to travel to Yaesha and interact with goddess Meidre to find it.

In the Yaesha region, travel to the Far Woods in the Dappled Glade.

Before interacting with Meidre, you'll have to defeat Kaeula's shadow.

Kaeula's shadow is one of the harder bosses to defeat, and you'll have to be on top of your game.

Avoid the water on the ground during the fight, as it will slow you down. When being attacked by the tentacles, please don't waste your bullets on it.

Also, use good-range weapons, and stay far from the monster, as it has a deadly axe-attack combo.

After defeating this monster, you will get the Tear of Kaeula ring.

When you interact with Meidre, please choose the option which will donate the ring to her. In return, she will hand you the handgun.

Sorrow Handgun stats and mod in Remnant 2

Here are the stats for this handgun.

Damage: 45

RPS: 2.6

Magazine: 5

Accuracy: ~95%+

Ideal Range: 16m

Falloff Range: 52m

Max Ammo: 45

Critical Hit Chance: 10%

Weak Spot Damage: +115%

Stagger Modifier: 5%

The Handgun's specialty is unlocked with the help of its Eulogy mod, which adds a strange effect to the bullets. Typically, the bolts of this handgun will lodge in an enemy when shot. When the mod is activated, the bolts fly back, causing more damage. It also recovers health and ammo, which could be vital in Remnant 2.

Notably, this mod allows you to preserve ammo, which can sometimes be hard to find. Conversely, regained health could be the difference between life and death on a given quest.