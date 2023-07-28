How to get the Crown of the Red Prince in Remnant 2

Remnant 2 presents players with challenging missions requiring powerful weapons and Archetypes. The game also provides diverse additional activities, ensuring an enjoyable and challenging gameplay experience. These activities involve accomplishing a series to unlock special weapons and gear. Among these items is the Crown of the Red Prince helmet, which can be acquired by defeating the boss, known as The Red Prince.

While you can defeat the boss using any weapons available, if you manage to take him down with the specialized Assassin Dagger, he will drop the Crown of the Red Prince. Obtaining the Assassin Dagger weapon won't be a simple task, as it requires completing a series of activities.

Crown of the Red Prince in Remnant 2: How to obtain it

Unlock the Assassin's Dagger weapon in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

Before confronting the boss, your initial objective is to acquire the Assassin's Dagger weapon, found in the Council Chamber of the Losomn region.

Below are the steps to unlock the Assassin's Dagger weapon.

Step 1) Solve the puzzle in Council Tribunal

You'll encounter a puzzle that needs to be solved (Image via Gearbox Software)

Open the World Setting, choose the Losomn world, then select the Council Chamber region.

Once there, locate the specific spot mentioned in the image.

Head towards the storeroom area, where a mysterious magical mirror is located.

Interact with the mirror, which will teleport you to the mirrored version of the Council Chamber, known as the Council Tribunal.

Reach the central main area of the Council Tribunal.

Once you reach the central area, you'll encounter a puzzle that needs to be solved, and it is a relatively simple task.

You must place three keys in their respective locations to solve the puzzle based on their reflected colors. The puzzle will be completed when all the keys are correctly set, and a door containing the Assassin's Dagger will open.

Step 2) Obtain the Assassin's Dagger weapon

You will encounter a massive monument (Image via Gearbox Software)

Solve the puzzle and proceed up the stairs to reach the unlocked area.

Continue straight, and you will encounter a massive monument.

Climb the stones positioned near the monument to access its rear side.

Jump onto the platform, where you'll find the Assassin's Seal.

From there, take another jump toward the back of the monument to obtain the Assassin's Dagger weapon.

The Assassin's Dagger serves as a quest item to complete the Council Chamber's quest, but your main goal is to craft it and transform it into a melee weapon.

To begin, make your way to the Nimue's Retreat region in the Losomn world.

Once you arrive, interact with Nimue.

Nimue will then convert the Assassin's Dagger into a melee version. Lastly, your objective is to defeat the Red Prince boss.

Step 3) Defeat the Red Prince boss

Defeat the boss and receive the Crown of the Red Prince in Remnant 2 (Image via Gearbox Software)

First, go to the Gilded Chambers located in the Losomn world.

The Gilded Chambers can be found in the Morrow Parrish or Palace Courtyard region.

Once you arrive at the Gilded Chambers, proceed to the main room where you will confront the Red Prince seated.

Initiate the interaction with the Red Prince, and you will be presented with conversation options. Choose the last option to initiate the battle.

During the fight, you can use any weapon to weaken the boss, but remember that the final blow must be delivered using the Assassin's Dagger.

Upon successfully defeating the boss with the Assassin's Dagger, you will be rewarded with the Crown of the Red Prince.

Wearing the Crown of the Red Prince grants resistance to fire attacks. While weapons and Archetypes in Remnant 2 can assist you in achieving your objectives, equipping items such as the Crown of the Red Prince will offer additional advantages during battles, particularly when facing enemies who use fire-based attacks.

The boss encounters in Remnant 2 may appear ordinary at first glance, but they are far from normal. Every boss fights in Remnant 2 has unique conditions attached to them. You can obtain valuable gear after the battle by completing specific activities required to fulfill these conditions. A perfect example of this is the Red Prince boss.