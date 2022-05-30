How to get Soul Shards in V Rising

Even in its Early Access phase, V Rising has come out of the gate extremely strong, where it has already sold more than 500,000 units. With so many players in the game, players need to know their way around and how to become stronger if they want to build up their Vampire presence in the world. In V Rising, players can craft items, slay humans and bosses, and become more powerful.

In order to do so, players can find items, craft gear, and also defeat bosses to obtain some of the most powerful items in the game. While it may not be as straightforward as some of the other items in the game, Soul Shards are powerful items that can bestow buffs upon those who wield their power. The type of server dictates how many potential Soul Shards there can be inside the game at one time.

How players can get Soul Shards in V Rising

In V Rising, players can obtain Soul Shards only by defeating the strongest bosses in the game. After doing so, they will drop a Soul Shard, which players can pick up to gain their buffs. In a PvE server, there is no limit to the amount of Soul Shards that can be around in the game at once. However, in a PvP server, there can only be one of each of the 3 Soul Shards per server, making them very contested items in the game.

If players are looking to get their hands on a Soul Shard, they may first want to craft The Eye of Twilight. This item can be generated with a Furnace, 4 gold ingots, and 4 spectral dust. Once created, players can interact with it, and it will show them where the Soul Shard is on the map. Players can use this information to see if it's guarded by the boss or another group of hostile Vampires.

What buffs can the Soul Shards grant in V Rising?

Players may wonder why they would want to risk so much to try to gain access to a Soul Shard. However, the buffs that the item grants last a few hours, and they are very powerful. Depending on the type of Soul Shard, players can gain various buffs that can help them augment their abilities in different ways. The special buffs are as follows:

Soul Shard of Behemoth - 50+ resistance to garlic and holy power, +5% movement speed, and +20% resource gathering.

- 50+ resistance to garlic and holy power, +5% movement speed, and +20% resource gathering. Soul Shard of Solarus - 50+ resistance to the sun, +5% to melee attack speed, and 10+ physical power.

- 50+ resistance to the sun, +5% to melee attack speed, and 10+ physical power. Winged Horror Soul Shard - 50+ resistance to fire and silver, 10+ spell power, and +5% spell critical hit chance.

How players can use Soul Shards in V Rising

Once players get their hands on Soul Shards, they may wonder how to use them to gain the buff. The process is very simple. Equip the Soul Shard that you wish to use on the hotbar. Then, use the item to place it on the ground. Once the Soul Shard is placed on the ground, players can interact with it in order to gain the corresponding buff in V Rising.

