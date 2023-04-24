Horizon Forbidden West's recently released episode expansion, Burning Shores, features a host of intriguing new additions to the game, including an entirely new region to explore, new weapons and abilities to unlock, as well as new machines to go up against. Guerrilla Games went all out while making Burning Shores a captivating experience for newcomers as well as veterans of the Horizon series.

Among the many interesting new additions to the game is the newly added Far Zenith weapon, the Specter Gauntlet, which comes with its own unique abilities, making it one of the most powerful end-game weapons in Horizon Forbidden West. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the Specter Gauntlet in Horizon Forbidden West: burning Shores DLC.

The Specter Gauntlet can be obtained as part of a main story quest in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC

You get the Specter Gauntlet as part of the main story quest - The Stars In Their Eyes, which is a multiphase questline and features a boss fight against one of the Far Zenith acolytes named Zeth, who uses the Gauntlet to attack Aloy. The first part of the quest involves you having to destroy two generators that power the protective barrier outside the Far Zenith camp.

The generators are guarded by two Bileguts and a host of Stingspawn machines that you will need to take care of first before making your way inside the Far Zenith camp. Once you get inside the area, you will meet members of the Quen tribe who have fallen for the words of Walter Londra (the main antagonist of the Burning Shores DLC) and are unknowingly assisting the Far Zenith.

The Specter Gauntlet (Image via Guerrilla Games/PlayStation)

Once you get further inside the Far Zenith hideout, you will discover the spaceship Londra is getting built with the help of his Quen companions to leave the planet. After discovering the ship, members of the Quen, including Zeth (who wields the Specter Gauntlet), will ambush Aloy and Seyka. You will have to battle it out against Zeth and his soldiers to complete the quest and get the Specter gauntlet for yourself.

The Specter Gauntlet is easily the most powerful weapon in the game, capable of demolishing formidable machines, like the Apex Slaughterspine, with relative ease. Although the Specter gauntlet lacks accuracy, it compensates for that with its very high damage output and alternate firing mode that is unlocked via upgrading the weapon. The resource required to upgrade the Specter Gauntlet (Pirik) can be obtained by completing the side quest - In His Wake.

The Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

