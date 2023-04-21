How to easily defeat Bilegut in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

The Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West introduces some riveting new monsters for Aloy to go up against. Much like in the base game, the new hostile machines in Burning Shores feature unique movesets and abilities that you must assess to efficiently counter and defeat them without wasting too many resources.

The DLC introduces only a handful of new machines to the game, including Horus, the Metal Devil (a returning machine from the base game and Horizon Zero Dawn). However, each new machine is of top-tier quality and really fun to go up against. Among the newly added hostiles is the Bilegut, a toad-like machine that can be quite an intimidating early-game challenge.

Here's a comprehensive guide to help you easily and efficiently defeat the Bilegut in the Burning Shores DLC, alongside the best weapons you can use, the weaknesses you can exploit, and more.

Tips and tricks to easily defeat the Bilegut in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

The Bilegut is a massive machine resembling a toad. While it might not be as challenging or difficult to deal with as other huge machines in the base game, such as Tremortusk, Slaughterspine, Thunderjaw, Behemoth, Fireclaw, Frostclaw, and the Tideripper, it is still a formidable foe that can easily kill you.

The Bilegut has the following movesets and attacks that you need to be mindful of:

A jumping attack with a huge wind-up that can deal massive amounts of damage.

A grab attack that the Bilegut initiates using its serrated tongue-like mechanism.

An acid spit attack that can inflict toxin affinity and deal a lot of damage over time.

The ability to spawn Stingspawn Eggs from its back, which can end up swarming you with Stingspawns.

The Bilegut has many attacks, which can be quite intimidating if you're not well-equipped to tackle the machine head-on. Fortunately, much like any other mechanical beast in the game, the Bilegut has a few elemental weaknesses that you can exploit to get an easy victory.

There are essentially two elements that the Bilegut is weak against, that being fire and frost. Thus, it is wise to bring weapons with both of these elemental affinities. If you don't have a good weapon with either fire or frost affinities, you can always buy some good ones from the first weapons vendor you meet in the Burning Shores DLC.

We recommend using Sharpshoot or Warrior Bows with fire element and a very rare or legendary Blastsling with frost elemental affinity for the best loadout against the Bilegut. There are two key areas you should target first, one being the Bilegut's throat that has an acid sac (much like the ones found on the Acid Bellowbacks), and the second being the Stingspawn Egg containers on its back.

Use a Tearblast shot to take out the Stingspawn Egg containers to negate the chance of getting overwhelmed by Stingspawns in the middle of the fight.

Once the Stingspawn Egg containers are dealt with, focus your fire elemental shot on the Bilegut's acid sac to deal massive tear, acid, and fire damage to the machine.

Once you remove these two vital parts, the Bilegut will be reduced to about half health, and you can finish off the beast using your powerful firearms, such as the Spike Thrower or the Warrior Bow.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is now available exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

