How to easily dispatch Stingspawn eggs in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores ushers in a new playground for your exploration in the form of post-apocalyptic Los Angeles. It comes with some new machines for Aloy to fight in this lava-stricken L.A. wasteland. Stingspawn is one of the newer threats you will face in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Stingspawn are smaller machines that can pop out of eggs and can deal significant damage to Aloy. The best strategy to get rid of their eggs is to either use Aloy’s trusty spear or shoot them from afar. Stingspawn may appear timid but are quite nimble and can easily swarm you in large numbers if not dealt with sooner.

Dealing with Stingspawn and their eggs in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores presents new threats in the form of machines like Bilegut, Stingspawn, and several others. You will encounter Stingspawn pretty early on in this latest expansion, specifically during 'To The Burning Shores' main quest. While Aloy tags along with Seyka, you will encounter strange outgrowth on your path to the main objective.

This serves as an introduction to a new small flying machine called Stingspawn. They may seem harmless owing to their tiny size but are capable of inflicting acid elemental damage on Aloy. They can either be spawned from eggs scattered around the open world in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores or produced by a new machine called Bilegut that resembles a frog.

You will mostly stumble upon a group of Stingspawn eggs throughout your journey. You can use Aloy’s spear to destroy them by resorting to quick attacks. However, there is a chance that the eggs will hatch, spawning a Stingspawn that begins attacking you on sight.

You can even use the spear’s heavy attack which is potent in dealing simultaneous damage to multiple eggs in one swing. The winding time of heavy attacks is longer, so you must follow it up with quick attacks to deplete the remaining amount of eggs’ health. You must be careful though as some eggs may hatch in the middle of an attack, requiring you to dodge out of the way in time.

Stingspawn eggs can be destroyed by using Aloy's spear (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Alternatively, you can use any bow of your choice to shoot at them from a distance. Even though normal arrows can harm the eggs, it is ideal to use shock arrows to deplete their health faster. The presence of these eggs in an area indicates the presence of a Bilegut in the vicinity or more Stingspawn machines that can attack you on sight.

If you are playing on higher difficulty settings, then it is recommended to use Aloy’s acid-resistant outfits and use as many shock arrows as you can to defeat the swarm with ease. Shooting at their glowing spot in the front is liable to take them down faster.

Shoot the weak spot to easily defeat Stingspawn (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Do remember that Stingspawn cannot be turned into an ally by using the spear’s overriding capabilities. Therefore, you can either destroy Stingspawn or ignore them altogether by avoiding the eggs or their patrolling path.

You can also run into Stingspawn eggs during your exploration of Cauldron Theta. Feel free to peruse this guide on how to gain access to Cauldron Theta in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

