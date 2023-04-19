How to access Cauldron Theta in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores presents a new map for you to explore, unraveling a post-apocalyptic rendition of Los Angeles. With a new backdrop for exploration, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores also introduces a new Cauldron to access and gain the ability to override one of the new machines. Cauldron Theta is located in the eastern section of the map in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

While the icon is visible on the world map, gaining access to it can be tricky since the entry is located within a cliff guarded by some machines. The path leading to the cauldron is also filled with lava, hence, you will need a flying mount to gain access.

Accessing Cauldron Theta in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores offers a new flying mount called the Waterwing that adds a way to explore post-apocalyptic Los Angeles and reach otherwise inaccessible areas. The Waterwing not only assists Aloy in flying around the vast open world but also enables her to traverse underwater areas.

You can summon the Waterwing after acquiring the ability to override it upon completing one of the main missions called For His Amusement. After marking the Cauldron Theta on the world map and reaching a beach-like spot in its vicinity, you can summon the Waterwing by pressing the down button on the D-pad of your PlayStation controller.

You can fly north towards a valley with some machines on both edges of the cliff. Dismount the Waterwing when you spot a faint stream of lava in front of a huge crevice. Remember to hold the square button after a few seconds of dismounting to use Aloy’s glider.

As you inch closer to the crevice, Aloy will comment on spotting an entrance to the Cauldron. The crevice is a bit too long and forms a tunnel that you must traverse via the glider. Rock formations on the roof of this cave can hinder the glider, leading Aloy to fall to the floor.

You must use the glider to gain access to the Cauldron (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Try to reach the end of this tunnel without falling, even though Aloy can jump and once again use the glider to head deeper into the Cauldron Theta when she safely crosses the majority of this tunnel. Your successful entry into the Cauldron Theta will be acknowledged on the left side of your screen as the objective changes from Enter the Cauldron to Find the Core.

You can then simply follow the quest marker to keep progressing deeper into the Cauldron and eventually reach a huge area containing the core. Upon initiating the override sequence, you will be interrupted by a machine called Apex Bilegut that resembles a frog. Shoot at its weaker parts and avoid its attacks by maintaining a safe distance.

You must defeat the Bilegut and then override the core (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once defeated, loot the machine if you wish to and resume interaction with the core. After a short cut-scene, you will acquire the ability to override Bilegut machines in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. You will also secure a trophy called Cauldron THETA Core Overridden for completing the Cauldron.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is a great supplement to propel Aloy's tale while introducing some new gameplay elements. Refer to this article if you wish to know how to start this new DLC.

Poll : 0 votes