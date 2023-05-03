How to get the Splurgle achievement in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has a plethora of achievements that players can earn. One of the most popular hidden achievements that players can unlock is called Splrugle. While this achievement may initially seem difficult to earn, players will soon realize that all they have to do to obtain it is explore a few of the six planets in the game.

Exploring Koboh and Coruscant will give players all the needed collectibles to earn the Splrugle achievement. To unlock it, they will need to collect all the Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

How to collect all Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi Survivor and unlock the Splurgle achievement

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has 100 Priorite Shards spread across Koboh and Coruscant. To unlock the Splrugle achievement, you will have to collect all of them. Here's how you can do it:

Explore the first planet Koboh. Upon landing, you can find your very first Priorite Shard on the Gorge Crash Site.

Explore more on the planet near locations like Derelict Dam, Southern Reach, Flooded Bunker, and Hunter's Quarry.

There is a secret Priorite Shard also to be found in Rambler's Reach on a farm. You will have to meditate near the stable to respawn the Nekkos. After meditating, a Nekko will drop a free Priorite Shard.

These collectibles can also be found on Coruscant. As of now, players have found all the seven Priorite Shards on the planet. These locations include the Renovation Site 4733, Rooftops, Undercity Meats, and Hangar 2046.

After collecting all the 100 shards, you will unlock the Splurgle achievement.

Splurgle is one of the rarest achievements players can unlock. Unlocking it will take players on an epic exploration quest across planets in the galaxy far, far away. Players will encounter a vast variety of characters when attempting to look for collectibles like Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Readers must know that Cal can use Priorite Shards to unlock unique cosmetic gear alongside music tracks in-game. These are unique customization options added by Respawn Entertainment that lets players decorate their characters in a variety of ways.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been going strong, with players regularly discovering new collectibles and items across the in-game galaxy. Respawn certainly made an exceptional Star Wars experience for players returning to the franchise.

One can easily tell that the world is masterfully crafted, with developers keeping all the essential elements of the Star Wars universe in mind. Embarking on an epic Force adventure with Cal Kestis, players will find the unique Jedi tale rather interesting.

