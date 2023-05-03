How To easily find Priorite Shards In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has introduced various new collectibles, including the new Priorite Shards. These shards can be used to purchase unique items such as cosmetics for Cal and music tracks. Readers must know that these collectibles can only be found in certain Star Wars Jedi: Survivor locations. One can roam around until they bump into specific spots in these locations while looking for this item in a galaxy far, far away.

Upon picking up a Priorite Shard, the game will let players know that Cal can exchange this currency for special items if he is going to the right vendor.

This article will guide players on easily finding Priorite Shards in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Finding Priorite Shards in Koboh and Coruscant in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Hunting Priorite Shards can be an easy task depending on the player's knowledge. For starters, you must note that these collectibles are only available in Koboh and Corcuscant as of now.

It can be assumed that Respawn may add more of these upon including DLC areas in the future. However, for now, you can only go to the aforementioned planets when looking for Priorite Shards.

Priorite Shards locations in Koboh

A total of 100 Priorite Shards are spread across the game. But as mentioned above, you can only find these shards on two planets as of writing. You can look into the following locations when looking for Priorite Shards in Koboh:

Planet Koboh : Gorge Crash Site (1 Priorite Shard)

: Gorge Crash Site (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Koboh : Derelict Dam (3 Priorite Shards)

: Derelict Dam (3 Priorite Shards) Planet Koboh : Southern Reach (Rambler's Reach) (1 or more Priorite Shards)

: Southern Reach (Rambler's Reach) (1 or more Priorite Shards) Planet Koboh : Southern Reach (Secret location in Rambler's Reach) (1 Priorite Shard)

: Southern Reach (Secret location in Rambler's Reach) (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Koboh : Flooded Bunker (1 Priorite Shard)

: Flooded Bunker (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Koboh : Hunter's Quarry (1 Priorite Shard)

: Hunter's Quarry (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Koboh : Sodden Grotto (1 Priorite Shard)

: Sodden Grotto (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Koboh : Untamed Downs (1 Priorite Shard)

: Untamed Downs (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Koboh : Rambler's Reach Outpost (3 Priorite Shards)

: Rambler's Reach Outpost (3 Priorite Shards) Planet Koboh : Swindler's Wash (3 Priorite Shards)

: Swindler's Wash (3 Priorite Shards) Planet Koboh: Basalt Rift (2 Priorite Shards)

While these are only a few locations where you can look for Priorite Shards in Koboh, many areas rich in these collectibles are yet to be discovered.

Seven Priorite Shards and their locations in Coruscant

On the Coruscant planet of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you can bump into seven locations where you can find Priorite Shards to unlock your favorite cosmetics or music tracks. The locations are as follows:

Planet Coruscant : Renovation Site 4733 (3 Priorite Shards)

: Renovation Site 4733 (3 Priorite Shards) Planet Coruscant : Rooftops (1 Priorite Shard)

: Rooftops (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Coruscant : Undercity Meats (1 Priorite Shard)

: Undercity Meats (1 Priorite Shard) Planet Coruscant: Hangar 2046-C (2 Priorite Shards)

While exploring the planet Coruscant, looking around at these locations will easily help add some Priorite Shards to your inventory.

While players are still regularly discovering new locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the game rewards exploration with a plethora of collectibles. Priorite Shards are also a great motivator for players to explore more new lands in the title that Respawn has gorgeously created.

Struggling in a galaxy far far away? Our guides make it easy. May the force be with you!

Poll : 0 votes