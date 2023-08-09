How to get the Sporebloom Long Gun in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 is packed with some really cool and powerful weapons that you can unlock by playing the game. Roughly all weapons in the game can be found and unlocked by progressing through the game's main story. However, there are also a few secret weapons in Remnant 2 that can only be obtained under certain specific conditions.

These secret weapons are usually hidden behind some of the toughest challenges the game has to offer. However, going through these challenges is worth it since the secret weapons you can unlock by completing them are arguably the most powerful ones in Remnant 2.

One such secret weapon is the Sporebloom Long Gun, which can easily obliterate even the toughest bosses with just a few shots. Unlocking this weapon, however, requires you to overcome one of the most challenging tasks the game has to offer. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Sporebloom Long Gun in Remnant 2.

What are the requirements to unlock the Sporebloom Long Gun in Remnant 2?

The Sporebloom Long Gun is one of the most powerful end-game weapons you can unlock in Remnant 2. As a result, unlocking the weapon comes with one of the toughest challenges attached to it. Essentially, to unlock the Sporebloom Long Gun, you will need to finish the entire main story campaign and defeat the game's final boss on the "hard" difficulty.

The game offers a total of four difficulty modes - Survivor, Veteran, Nightmare, and Apocalypse. Although all these modes feature the same amount of weapon and armor unlocks, finishing the game on Nightmare and Apocalypse allows players to buy unique and powerful weapons for their next playthrough.

The Sporebloom Long Gun is one such weapon you can only get after completing the game on Nightmare, which, without a doubt, is the toughest challenge in Remnant 2.

There are a few ways to make your Nightmare playthrough easier with New Game+ weapons and an optimized build. However, you should be prepared to get absolutely wrecked in this mode since enemies have much higher aggression, attack power, and defense on Nightmare difficulty. This is doubly true for the game's bosses who also gain access to a few new movesets that might catch you off-guard if you're not careful.

We recommend playing the game on Apocalypse if you're looking for the ultimate challenge. However, if you want to get your hands on the Sporebloom Long Gun as fast as possible, playing on Nightmare does the job as well. The trick to beating Nightmare mode is optimizing your build for maximum damage and defense.

Once you complete the game on Nightmare or Apocalypse, you can buy the Sporebloom Long Gun from Brabus.