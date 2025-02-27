How to get Staminan Spark in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Finding the Staminan Spark is essential in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii if you want to recruit Lumberjack Hayashida. This character is one of the many recruitable crew members in the game that can come in handy for upgrading your ship and during battles. But to make him join your crew, you will first need to find Staminan Spark and hand it over to Hayashida.

This article will help you locate Staminan Spark in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Location of Staminan Spark in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

To obtain Staminan Spark in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, you will need to make your way to the Anaconda Shopping Center in Honolulu. Once you are in the shopping complex, head to the second floor and enter the ABC Store.

From here, you will be able to buy Staminan Spark for $2,000. If you are low on cash, complete a few bounties, earn some money, and return to the store to get your hands on the Staminan Spark.

Staminan Spark can be bought from the ABC Store (Image via SEGA || YouTube/@Greeneyedgg)

Once you have Staminan Spark in your inventory, you can hand it over to Lumberjack Hayashida. He can be found near the northeast corner of the Honolulu map in Little Japan. As soon as you give Staminan Spark to Hayashida, he will eagerly join your crew. The next step is to assign him a position. Head to your ship and assign Hayashida a suitable position.

That said, ensure that you do not make him First Mate or Squad Leader. The reason behind this is simple. As he does not possess any unique skills and traits, making him the First Mate or Squad Leader won't reap any benefits.

The entire list of recruitable crew members can be found here:

Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii can be bought from the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5. Xbox players can buy the game from the Xbox Game Store, while PC players can get their hands on the title via Steam.

