How to get Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Star fragments have made a comeback in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which was released on May 12, 2023. The new game lets players explore the vastness of Hyrule according to their will and complete quests to save Princess Zelda from the fearsome warlock Ganondorf. Star Fragments were part of the prequel, Breath of the Wild, and work in a sort of similar way in the Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kindom as well.

That said, given some of the new mechanics added to the 2023 title, there are interesting novel ways of collecting and using them to fulfill your needs. This guide will tell you how to easily get your hands on Star Fragments.

There are two ways to get Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Collecting Star Fragments is not a difficult task by any means. It requires you to be aware of your environment and efficiently use the time window when they drop.

In an unsurprising turn of events, Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom only drop at night, specifically between midnight and 5:00 am. Multiple pieces of this item will fall from the skies during that time, but if not collected before the clock strikes 5:00 am, they vanish from the overworld and won't reappear until the next day.

The two ways of getting Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom are as follows:

Collect them from the ground after they have fallen.

Catch them mid-air while they are falling

The former is a more rigorous process but is also more reliable as it allows you extra time to collect the fallen Star Piece. Nevertheless, the following sections will tell you the exact steps for each process.

How to track Star Fragments and collect them from the ground in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

In the Nintendo-exclusive action-adventure title, falling Star Fragments look like shooting stars you can spot from a distance. Whenever you spot a light trail in the sky at night, do a manual save first. This will ensure that the Star Piece doesn't vanish in any way.

After that, you must use your scope to pinpoint the location where the Star Piece is about to drop. You can then use the map to figure out the nearest Shrine or Skyview Tower to get close to it. Hunt the Star Piece down before it expires at 5:00 am in the game. You will be safe from losing it if you have saved the game, but you will still waste some time if you don't find it in one go.

How to collect falling Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

For Star Fragments falling from the sky, you will already have to be on top of a Sky Island or gliding through the air to catch it mid-air. You can easily control your movement using the Paraglider and the speed-up button to get close to the Star Piece and add it to your inventory.

Following these methods, you can easily get your hands on Star Fragments in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

