How to get Staryu and Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A was released on October 16, 2025, featuring many iconic critters, such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Staryu, and Eevee, among others. You can catch Staryu and its evolved form, Starmie, in Lumiose City of the Kalos region in-game.

However, catching the evolved farm may prove to be challenging since it has a lower chance of spawning on the map. It would be easier to catch Staryu and buy Evolution Stones to evolve it into Starmie.

Read on to learn more about how to obtain Staryu and Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to get Staryu in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Staryu is a Water-type Pokemon that can be found in two different locations in Legends Z-A. Being a Water-type, it is weak towards the Grass and Electric-type Pokemon. It is also immune to the Fire, Water, Ice, and Steel types.

Staryu spawn location 1

Staryu spawn location 1 in Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first area where you catch Staryu is in the Wild Zone 2. However, it only appears at night inside a lake located near the northern part of the Vert Plaza in Wild Zone 2. However, to change the time in-game, you must complete the three side missions and the main mission five. Furthermore, the recommended level to enter this Zone is Level 6, which can aid in catching Pokemon in this area.

Tips for catching Staryu

Use the benches near the northwest entrance to the Wild Zone 2 to change the time from day to night.

Staryu can be found just beside this entrance, near the lake.

Attack Staryu until its HP is 0, and there's a brief moment where the Pokemon faints, and use the Pokeball to catch it during this time.

If you are unable to catch Staryu during this time, you can exit the area and enter the Wild Zone again, and the Pokemon will spawn in the same area again.

Staryu Spawn location 2

Staryu also spawns in Wild Zone 10 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Staryu can also be found in the Wild Zone 10 area, where it spawns during both day and night. In this area, Staryu can be seen walking near the benches. However, you must complete the main mission nine if you want to unlock this area.

How to get Starmie in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Stone Emporium in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The easiest way to obtain Starmie is to evolve it from a caught Staryu using a Water Stone. To evolve the latter into Starmie, there are no level requirements, making it easier to get the evolved form this way. The Water Stone can be purchased from the Stone Emporium on Vernal Avenue for 3,000 Pokedollars.

If you want to catch Starmie from the Kalos region, you must complete the main mission 24 to unlock the Wild Zone 16. In this area, the critter appears both at night and during the day.

