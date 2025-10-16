How to recover lost Pokeballs in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A takes the daring jump to an action-based battle system where you have a small window of opportunity to cast a Pokeball to catch a weakened creature. However, given the chaos of real-time combat, it is easy to misclick and chuck a Pokeball accidentally at thin air.

This wastes your hard-earned Pokeballs, which can be infuriating; however, developer Game Freak has implemented a solution to this problem. Here are the details.

Where do lost Pokeballs go in Pokemon Legends Z-A?

Approach this person and talk to them to retreive lost Pokeballs (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When you toss your Pokeball at nothing and watch it disappear, fret not. The solution is to simply visit the nearest Pokemon Center. Here, a blue uniform-clad Pokeball collector will be stationed just for this purpose, who carries the lost Pokeballs thrown by you. Simply talk to him to retrieve all lost items.

The combat this time is a lot more dynamic than ever before, with wild Pokemon moving about, which can make it tricky to catch if they haven't fainted. As such, losing Pokeballs by misaiming them will be unavoidable. This convenient feature to regain lost Pokeballs is a neat time saver.

This service recovers all kinds of thrown Pokeballs. There are no costs associated with it as it is free of charge, and these Pokeball finders are located at each Pokemon Center around Lumiose City. Considering you can fast travel to nearly any point in the game to these locations once they have been discovered, tracking down misthrown balls is just a stone's throw away.

This is all there is about retrieving lost Pokeballs in this successor to the beloved Pokemon X and Y games.

