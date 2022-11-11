How to get Stonewood in God of War Ragnarok

Being a game that follows elements inspired by the RPG genre, God of War Ragnarok features a ton of opportunities for grinding and collecting XP, completing different quests, fighting a huge variety of enemies, and crafting various items that aid them in their journey.

Speaking of the latter, crafting and upgrading is one of the most important aspects of God of War Ragnarok as it helps players survive by increasing their defense and attacking power, along with a bunch of other statistics like runic attacks, vitality, and luck. Much of the crafting process requires certain ingredients and resources that can be found in various locations around the game’s world.

This article will guide players as to how they can find Stonewood, an important crafting and upgrading material in God of War Ragnarok.

God of War Ragnarok: The best ways to find Stonewood

Stonewood in God of War Ragnarok is exactly what it sounds like. As described in the game’s codex, the material is wood that is “fabled” to be as hard and strong as stone.

The description of the material also states that a skilled blacksmith can work wonders with the material, so bringing any acquired Stonewood to Brok and Sindri can be quite beneficial for players trying to upgrade their weapons, armor, and other items.

Many materials in the game come in the form of drops that can be acquired when players defeat a certain enemy. However, they won’t usually have to fight any enemy in their quest to find Stonewood.

While not exactly the rarest of materials, Stonewood can get a little annoying to find. All in all, one of the easiest ways to go about finding these items is to search inside the various chests and coffins that players find all over the nine realms.

These structures have a chance to have some enemies guarding them, all of whom must be killed before proceeding to the loot boxes. These chests and coffins are often found in places that are hard to see or reach.

Therefore, players going for 100% completion must be sure to check every nook and cranny of an area before proceeding. In any case, most locations in the nine realms are accessible at all times.

Another way to obtain Stonewood in God of War Ragnarok is by completing treasure hunts that are initiated when Kratos or Atreus find maps for them around the world. These maps usually lead them to the location of the treasure, where they may have to fight a few low-level enemies, nothing they can’t handle.

The third and final option that can prove to be quite effective when searching for Stonewood is to go for realm tears. Many of these are found in Midgard, but other realms house them too.

Approach each realm tear with caution, as activating it may cause a bunch of high-level enemies to eject from it. Defeating every enemy and interacting with the realm tear again will give the player Dust of the Realms, and often, Stonewood.

One thing that God of War Ragnarok players should remember about Stonewood is that it is only used to upgrade gear that is on level four or above. This means that they don’t need to be concerned about it until they’re close to the middle of the game. Lower-level weapons require Rawhide to be upgraded, which can be easily found throughout chests and other loot boxes as well.

