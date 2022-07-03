How to get Striped Finehide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Monster Hunter Rise expansion the community has been waiting patiently for has finally been released. Sunbreak is now available on Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and PC. Players can finally enjoy the new story, characters, and gear that has been added to the game and fight a list of new monsters.

As expected, the new content has also brought a fair share of new materials to collect as well. After all, how can players craft new gear without first finding the materials to make it? However, given the scale of this new expansion, many casual players may find it challenging to take on all the new content.

With so many areas, monsters, and ways to collect materials across the Monster Hunter franchise, players may need a few pointers before collecting certain material. One of the materials players may need help figuring out how to collect is the Striped Finehide. So how can players go about collecting this resource?

Farming Striped Finehide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Farming for resources is a key part of the Monster Hunter franchise. Players need a way to craft them all with so many different sets of armor and different weapons to collect. However, finding individual components for each piece in a set can feel a bit tedious, especially when the player does not know how to do so.

One of the items players may find themselves in need of is the Striped Finehide. Collecting the hides of the monsters players will kill is nothing new to the franchise, so experienced players should see this one coming a mile away. So how can players expect to collect the Striped Finehide specifically?

Striped Finehide can only be found off of one monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak: The Remobra. While it may irritate some players, given that only one monster in the game drops such a resource, Remobra is quite the common sight. Players will surely encounter at least one in their playthrough.

Remobras can be encountered in every location in the game, so players should not have trouble finding any to take down and carve. It is also worth mentioning that Striped Finehide is a master rank reward, meaning players may not be able to find them off of a killed Remobra immediately. However, they will be able to later.

Once the player meets all of the requirements, players will have a 30% chance to be granted the Striped Finehide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Given the sheer number of Remobras in a given area, players should not have any trouble acquiring this material, although they may get unlucky.

For players wanting to collect this material, it can only be used to craft the Remobra X armor set. In total, four are required to be collected to craft the pieces in the set that need it. These pieces are the boots and gloves of the armor.

