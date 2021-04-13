Create
How to get stylish names for PUBG Mobile in April 2021

(Image via 3nions)
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

When it comes to battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, players can use many quirky usernames. Most players set up a username that forms an integral part of their identity and reflects their personality.

Players can set a fancy username when they create their account in PUBG Mobile. Players can always change it later and come up with a stylish name using a rename card.

Android and iOS keyboards don't offer a lot of stylish and unique symbols. Due to this, players should think of checking out websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to customize their username or look up some fancy name recommendations.

A rename card does not come for free. Players need to purchase a rename card in PUBG Mobile. A rename card costs 180 UC (in-game currency).

How to get stylish names for PUBG Mobile in April 2021

Image via Pinterest
  • If players opt for nickfinder.com, they can go to the "‘Cool Text Generator" or "Nickname to symbols" section to type the name of their choice.
  • The site will come up with several suggestions, and players can pick any name as per their preference.
  • Once the players choose a name of their choice, they can copy it by clicking on the name.
  • Players can then head over to PUBG Mobile and paste the name on the rename card.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

Published 13 Apr 2021, 14:39 IST
PUBG
