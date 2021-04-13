When it comes to battle royale games like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire, players can use many quirky usernames. Most players set up a username that forms an integral part of their identity and reflects their personality.

Players can set a fancy username when they create their account in PUBG Mobile. Players can always change it later and come up with a stylish name using a rename card.

Android and iOS keyboards don't offer a lot of stylish and unique symbols. Due to this, players should think of checking out websites like nickfinder.com and fortnite.freefire-name.com to customize their username or look up some fancy name recommendations.

A rename card does not come for free. Players need to purchase a rename card in PUBG Mobile. A rename card costs 180 UC (in-game currency).

How to get stylish names for PUBG Mobile in April 2021

If players opt for nickfinder.com, they can go to the "‘Cool Text Generator" or "Nickname to symbols" section to type the name of their choice.

The site will come up with several suggestions, and players can pick any name as per their preference.

Once the players choose a name of their choice, they can copy it by clicking on the name.

Players can then head over to PUBG Mobile and paste the name on the rename card.

